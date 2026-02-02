Canada Computers cyberattack exposes guest checkout customer data, including credit card details

Member accounts and in-store purchases were not impacted by the breach

Victims offered two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection

Canada Computers & Electronics has confirmed it suffered a cyberattack and lost sensitive data on its customers, including payment information.

In a press release published on its website, the Canadian tech retailer said it spotted the unidentified attackers on January 22 2026. The threat actors broke into a system that “supports the retail website”, and left with personal customer information, “including credit card information”.

Following the incident, Canada Computers did what most companies do - launched an investigation and notified relevant authorities. The investigation determined that the breach affected customers who checked out as ‘guests’ between December 29 2025 and January 22 2026 and entered their personal information. Customers who logged in and checked out using their Canada Computers member accounts were not impacted, and in-store purchases were also not affected.

Investigation underway

The company, which runs roughly 30 stores, mostly in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, selling computer hardware, components, gaming products and peripherals, and home electronics, did not say how many people were affected, who was behind the attack, or how they managed to break in.

In response to the attack, three days later, Canada Computers reached out to affected individuals. It claims to have provided guidance on how to protect personal and financial information, including monitoring account statements, contacting financial institutions, and updating relevant account credentials.

The company is also offering two years of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, for free, and the details about the offer are being mailed to the victims, directly.

“The investigation remains ongoing. In addition to our internal team investigation, we have engaged an independent forensic data security firm to assess and confirm the incident's origin and the scope of the affected information and support next steps to further strengthen our systems and procedures. Law enforcement agencies have also offered their assistance to Canada Computers,” the press release reads.

