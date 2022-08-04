How to watch Industry online: stream season 2 of the financial drama from anywhere today

The young bankers of prestigious investment firm Pierpoint & Co. are back for another dose of hard partying and workplace treachery, as season 2 of Industry hits screens. The razor-sharp London-set dramedy premiered at the height of lockdown, and this new eight-episode run of the show sees the group of upstart analysts trying to make the transition from graduates to fully-fledged traders in a financial world upended by the pandemic. Follow our guide to find out how to watch Industry season 2 online today where you are.

Watch Industry season 2 online Premiered: Monday, August 1 New episodes: every Monday Stream: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab) | Crave (CA) | Binge 14-day trial (Au) (opens in new tab) Watch FREE in UK: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (release TBC)

The new series sees the return of central protagonist Harper (Myha’la Herrold), with the promise of us witnessing the fallout from her decision to sell out her colleague and advance her own career during season one's climax.

As before, the show is written by former finance employees and first-time screenwriters Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, with familiar characters like rich kid Yasmin (Marisa Abela), working-class party animal Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Oxbridge educated Gus (David Jonsson) all also set to return.

New additions to the cast meanwhile include Jay Duplass (The Chair) and, Adam Levy (The Witcher).

The synopsis for season 2 hints at even more heightened tensions within the group, with the company's new U.S. management making greater demands of staff to drive new business, with dramatic consequences.

Get ready for a boat load of high-stakes financial tension as we explain how to watch Industry season 2 online now.

How to watch Industry season 2 online in the US

How to watch Industry online free in the UK

(opens in new tab) Due to the success of the first season, Industry is moving from BBC Two to BBC One for its second series. Unfortunately, at this point there still isn't a confirmed broadcast date for the new series. In the meantime, the good news for any one looking to catch up or reacquaint themselves with the goings on at Pierpoint & Co. is that all episodes of the first season are available to stream free on iPlayer (opens in new tab). Remember, if you're a UK resident you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) free of charge, provided you've got a valid TV license.

How to watch Industry season 2 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Lucky Canadians can experience the thrills of Industry season 2at the same time as their American neighbors, with the series streaming exclusively on Crave from Monday, August 1, and new episodes added weekly. However, you’ll need the Movies + HBO package at CND$19.98 per month (plus tax) to get access. And, while it’s twice the amount of the entry-level plan, Movies + HBO provides simultaneous US access to all the latest and greatest HBO programming and recent Hollywood movies. Before you make a commitment, sit back and enjoy their 7-Day Free Trial first.

How to watch Industry season 2 online in Australia