Sling TV free trial: is there one and how to get it

You get an affordable alternative to traditional cable with a Sling TV package, an IPTV service that delivers dozens of live channels and on-demand entertainment to your computer, mobile, or streaming device, without leaving a crater in your checking account.

But how do you know if Sling TV is the right OTT option for you? Luckily, it regularly provides new members with a Sling TV free trial, gifting them anything between three days and a month to explore what the platform’s core plans and bespoke extras can offer.

As we detail below, the Sling TV free trial is available at intervals throughout the year, so you could start enjoying thousands of hours of live programming and hit movies for absolutely nothing...if your timing’s right. But, even if the Sling TV free trial is on hiatus when you register, there’s always an enticing money-saving offer available.

Special offer: Sling + AirTV 2

Sling with AirTV 2 + HD antenna | From $35/pm + $149.99 $49

Still working out your best March Madness live stream options? Pay for three months of Sling upfront and bag a handy AirTV 2 and HD antenna for a mere $49. That's a bargain for a device that will let you record up to 50 hours of TV and seamlessly integrate local TV coverage from the biggest networks in the US.

View Deal

Sling TV free trial: why can’t I get one?

As the arena of online streaming gets more crowded and companies fight to keep subscribers, the ubiquity of the treasured ‘free trial’ seems to be fading. Netflix no longer offers one, the Disney Plus free trial has been rescinded in many countries, and the HBO Max free trial was axed only half a year after launch.

The Sling TV free trial is a bit more enigmatic – like Big Foot or the Loch Ness monster. There’s always an offer to tempt you to sign up for the service, but the 100% free trial run is regularly withdrawn without warning, and then quietly reinstated at a later date. Last we were aware, a 3-day trial returned in February only to disappear again in March.

Currently, there’s no trial for Sling TV packages. But earlier this year new subscribers were invited to a 6-day ‘Sling Fling’ – a period of time leading up to Valentine’s when the service was free between 5pm and 12am each day – while over the Black Friday sales in 2020 people were entitled to a month’s complimentary viewing before paying a thing. So, we’re certain the Sling TV free trial will be back soon (it's a staple incentive) and probably coinciding with a public holiday or national event.

While promotional offers change regularly, there’s always some money-saving options available. We detail the most recent ones for you below.

What is the cheapest way to get Sling TV without a free trial?

If there’s no Sling TV free trial right now, don’t worry. There are always a couple of deals to give you the Sling experience on the cheap.

Register now and you can get a month’s membership for only $10, which provides a $25 dollar saving on the basic rate. That’s ample time to do a deep dive of its OD library and surf its 30+ live channels. Plus, you’ll get expanded FREE DVR Plus thrown in (retail value $5), and potentially be able to trial premium channels like Showtime and EPIX at no extra cost. You’ll need to remember to cancel before the month is up, though, if you don’t want to pay once the honeymoon period is over.

Even without an introductory offer, Sling TV remains one of the most affordable and versatile live TV platforms around. Both its core Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans are $35 a month, almost half the amount of Hulu plans and prices and the FuboTV cost. And, if you pick the combined Sling Orange + Sling Blue option, you’ll only pay $50 and save 25% of the cost of purchasing them individually.

Understandably, for that slim price you get a comparatively lean line-up. But it can be bulked up by adding the Total TV extra for $21, which provides an additional 64 channels across comedy, sports, lifestyle, entertainment, and news programming. If you combine that with the Sling Blue package, you’ll walk away with circa 105 channels for just $56. Now, that’s how you get the TV you love for less.

Unsure if Sling is your thing? Check out our Sling TV price and packages guide to see how it compares to the other major IPTV providers.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

What can I watch on Sling TV?

You get a bit of everything with Sling – live sports, kids programming, news, general entertainment, lifestyle and an on-demand library of iconic TV series and films.

A Sling Orange plan leans towards the sports fan and families. Unlike Sling Blue, it has all three ESPN channels, Motortrend, and the child-friendly Disney Channel and Freeform. But the plan offers just 32 channels, which you can only stream from one device at a time.

Alternatively, Sling Blue has around 44 channels, the following of which are exclusive to this plan: Fox News, MSNBC, HLN, and Fox and NBC in select markets (you can check if that includes you here); Discovery, E!, Bravo, National Geographic, TLC, SyFy, USA, TruTV, and FX (the later home of the critically-acclaimed Sons of Anarchy); and the NFL Network and NBCSN, so Sling Blue doesn’t mean an absence of sport.

No matter which you pick, your line-up will include A&E, AMC, BET, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, TNT, Vice, History channel, Food Network, and Nick Jr. And, if you sign up for the $50 Sling Orange + Sling Blue plan, you’ll get ALL of the above. Better yet, you might be able to enjoy it all with a Sling TV free trial.

That’s a thrilling live TV schedule, plus there's a bountiful amount of content from the networks on-demand libraries. You can stream hundreds of movies: 80s classics The Karate Kid and The Goonies, 90s favorites Sister Act and Boyz in the Hood, action-thrillers like the Lethal Weapon trilogy, and gross-out comedies like Dumb and Dumber.

There’s no shortage of brilliant TV series either, with The Walking Dead, Black-ish, Better Call Saul, Broad City and Parks and Recreation just a few clicks away. And, if you want more, you can choose from over 30 premium channels for an extra fee, including Showtime ($10 a month) and Starz ($9 a month).

(Image credit: Sling TV)

