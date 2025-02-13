Tim Cook says we'll meet the newest member of the Apple family on February 19 and it might just be the next iPhone

Tim Cook just teased an 'Apple Launch' for February 19

While not an event, he writes we'll 'meet the newest member of the family"

It's likely Apple will unveil the much-rumored iPhone SE fourth-generation

Are you ready to meet Apple’s latest and greatest? Well, the rest of my colleagues and I are after an especially active few days for rumors, and Apple’s CEO Tim Cook just teed up that it’s debuting something new next week on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Don’t call it an Apple Event, though. The post on X (formerly Twitter) ends with #AppleLaunch. The post reads, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.” Simply, pretty leading, and heavy with the tease.

Could it be the much-rumored iPhone SE fourth-generation? Or potentially new Macs, a second-generation AirTag, a new iPad, or something entirely new? Aside from the text, the only other hint is this six-second teaser video.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMeduFebruary 13, 2025

It's set to some joyful backing music, but the real star is the Apple logo with various shades of silver, black, and some color flowing through it. This could be light reflecting off the surface or edges of the forthcoming product as it flows through space.

Additionally, there is a circular ring around the Apple logo, which might just be to set it within the space of this launch teaser but it could also hint at the top of a HomePod or HomePod mini, which is circular with the set of LEDs in the center. There are also rumors of a new AirTag, which is a circular product as well.

The leading rumor though is likely that of the iPhone SE fourth-generation, which Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that this is teasing a launch of.

Considering Tim Cook writes, "the newest member of the family," it appears to be hinting at one product being unveiled versus an entire next-generation lineup. That gives some credence to the iPhone SE and likely pushes out the wait for the M4-powered MacBook Air' (remember, it's a 13-inch and a 15-inch) or new iPads a bit more.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Judging by the latest rumors, though, I think we have the highest chance of seeing the next-generation iPhone SE. Teasing with this colorful video, potentially showing us the new edges, does align with leaks promising a large redesign that resembles an iPhone 14.

The iPhone is still a central part of Apple's lineup, and a new model – even a more affordable one – is a big deal. It would make sense that Apple wants to build up the hype around it further. The next-gen iPhone SE is expected to offer a bigger display with Face ID, a faster processor that can handle Apple Intelligence, and an entirely new design.

It's likely that alongside whatever Apple announces, the company should seed the first beta to developers of iOS 18.4, which brings with it the next set of Apple Intelligence features, including the actually smarter Siri.

Of course, it could also be ushering in something entirely new, which would be a surprise. It's all speculation for now, but either way, TechRadar will be closely analyzing this teaser further, and come February 19, 2025, we'll be breaking down all the news as it hits.

But, do you have a take or a theory? Let us know in the comments below what you think the February 19 Apple Launch will bring us.

This story is developing...