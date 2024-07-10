Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak hints at the punchy colors coming to the wireless earbuds

Ahead of Google’s Pixel 9 launch event on August 13 plenty of info about its upcoming tech has been leaking to the public. The Pixel 9 might finally boast an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, the Pixel Watch 3 could arrive with ultra-wideband, and a new leak has teased the four color options headed to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might have.

The four colors are: Porcelain – a sort of white/beige; Haze – a dark gray; Raspberry – a red-ish pink that would likely pair well with the leaked pink Pixel 9; and Mojito – a light sage green.

The colors were shared on social media by Dylan Roussel, a tipster who has shared Google and Android early previously (like the Bard to Gemini name change) – lending some validity to his leak.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in 4 fun colors: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain and Haze. 👀I cannot wait to get my hands on some mojito Pixel Buds Pro 2! 🍸 pic.twitter.com/oF1xYbqaapJuly 9, 2024

That said, as with all early info, remember to take it with a pinch of salt. Until Google makes an official announcement any info – such as these color options – could change.

Roussel doesn’t share a release date or specs for the Buds Pro 2, but there’s a good chance they’ll appear during the upcoming ‘Made by Google 2024’ showcase. If not the next likely launch event would be Google I/O 2025 – which would be a whole three years after the original Pixel Buds Pro were revealed at I/O 2022. Considering that we weren't bowled over by those at the time, we're hoping that'll be three years well spent on making sure the next version is up to the standards of the best true wireless earbuds.

We’ll have to wait and see what Google shows off, but thankfully with its annual Pixel hardware event being brought forward to August from its usual October date we won’t be left waiting for long.

