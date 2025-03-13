Latest Dune Awakening trailer provides a deeper look at open-world exploration on the planet Arrakis
The first open-world Dune game launches in May for PC
- Funcom has released a new Dune Awakening trailer showcasing the open world of Arrakis
- The footage gives us a new look at traversal and exploration
- The game's Deep Desert will feature recurring Coriolis storms that will alter the map's terrain every time
A brand new Dune Awakening trailer has been released showcasing the expansive open world planet of Arrakis.
The multiplayer Dune game is just months away and to prepare for launch Funcom has released new footage providing an in-depth look at the game's open world.
The video, which you can watch below, dives deep into how exploration will be a vital feature. To survive and traverse the desert planet, players will need to collect materials to craft a shelter, their Stillsuit, and their first vehicle to cross great distances.
The footage also gave us a new look at the vehicle's scanning module, which can be used to scan for resources in smaller areas, as well as how certain cliffs can be scaled to launch a survey probe that will reveal larger areas of terrain, shipwrecks, and abandoned imperial testing stations.
Alongside vehicles, players will be able to use the Shigawire Claw and Suspensor Belt to traverse more difficult-to-reach areas and upgrade their vehicles with new modules.
In the game's end-game area, the Deep Desert, players will need to be aware of Coriolis storms. These are fatal planetary storms that sweep across the map regularly and change the map's terrain every time.
After each storm, however, new resources and locations will be revealed which can then be scouted to make maps to sell on the Exchange to other players.
Dune Awakening officially launches on May 20, 2025 for PC via Steam. Although the game has been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, there isn't a release date for the console just yet.
In the meantime, players can now download the official Benchmark Mode, which will allow Steam users to test their hardware performance and system compatibility.
The character creator is also available, and once a character is made, they can be saved and later imported into the game at launch.
