Latest Dune Awakening trailer provides a deeper look at open-world exploration on the planet Arrakis

News
By published

The first open-world Dune game launches in May for PC

Dune Awakening screenshot showing the exploration of The O&#039;odham
(Image credit: Funcom)
  • Funcom has released a new Dune Awakening trailer showcasing the open world of Arrakis
  • The footage gives us a new look at traversal and exploration
  • The game's Deep Desert will feature recurring Coriolis storms that will alter the map's terrain every time

A brand new Dune Awakening trailer has been released showcasing the expansive open world planet of Arrakis.

The multiplayer Dune game is just months away and to prepare for launch Funcom has released new footage providing an in-depth look at the game's open world.

The video, which you can watch below, dives deep into how exploration will be a vital feature. To survive and traverse the desert planet, players will need to collect materials to craft a shelter, their Stillsuit, and their first vehicle to cross great distances.

The footage also gave us a new look at the vehicle's scanning module, which can be used to scan for resources in smaller areas, as well as how certain cliffs can be scaled to launch a survey probe that will reveal larger areas of terrain, shipwrecks, and abandoned imperial testing stations.

Alongside vehicles, players will be able to use the Shigawire Claw and Suspensor Belt to traverse more difficult-to-reach areas and upgrade their vehicles with new modules.

Dune: Awakening | Exploring Arrakis - Secrets of the Desert - YouTube Dune: Awakening | Exploring Arrakis - Secrets of the Desert - YouTube
Watch On

In the game's end-game area, the Deep Desert, players will need to be aware of Coriolis storms. These are fatal planetary storms that sweep across the map regularly and change the map's terrain every time.

After each storm, however, new resources and locations will be revealed which can then be scouted to make maps to sell on the Exchange to other players.

Dune Awakening officially launches on May 20, 2025 for PC via Steam. Although the game has been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, there isn't a release date for the console just yet.

In the meantime, players can now download the official Benchmark Mode, which will allow Steam users to test their hardware performance and system compatibility.

The character creator is also available, and once a character is made, they can be saved and later imported into the game at launch.

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Three players look out over Arrakis. One is sat on a bike
Dune Awakening - everything we know so far
Dune Awakening
Funcom finally reveals May release date for Dune Awakening, Steam players can now download the benchmark and character creator ahead of time
The landscape in Atomfall.
Atomfall art director breaks down the survival game's condensed Lake District setting: 'It wasn't so much about how far you travel, but how many things you see along the way'
A screenshot of the Slayer in Doom The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages is id Software’s biggest ever Doom game, and includes ‘the largest AI we’ve ever created’ on the studio’s ‘most powerful engine yet’
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 surprised me with its world map reminiscent of classic RPGs
The player engages a flying drone enemy in Metal Eden.
Metal Eden is an exhilarating mix of Doom and Ghostrunner, and my hands-on preview left me craving more
Latest in Gaming
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Dune Awakening screenshot showing the exploration of The O&#039;odham
Latest Dune Awakening trailer provides a deeper look at open-world exploration on the planet Arrakis
The logo and key art for Inzoi.
The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
The SAG-AFTRA San-Fransisco-North California Local
SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic trailer shot showing Naoe in her hood
Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms
Latest in News
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games
Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair
Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.
Microsoft warns about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
More about gaming
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.

Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
The logo and key art for Inzoi.

The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.

Microsoft warns about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking
See more latest
Most Popular
Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.
Microsoft warns about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking
close-up of soundbar mesh with Sonos branding
Sonos reportedly cancels its streaming video player, but I hope it resurrects one part of it, because it could be huge
A close-up photo of an iPhone, with the App Store icon prominent in the center of the image.
Thousands of iOS apps found to expose user data and leak Stripe keys
Emily takes a selfie in front of her apartment window in Rome in Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris season 5: everything we know so far about the hit Netflix show’s return
Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games
Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
Best Google Chromecast Apps
Following recent problems, Chromecasts are getting a free update to Android 14 – here's what that means
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Half-Life running on a smartwatch
This Redditor installed a game engine on their smartwatch, and now it runs Doom, Quake, and Half-Life
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign