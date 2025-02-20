Funcom finally reveals May release date for Dune Awakening, Steam players can now download the benchmark and character creator ahead of time

Dune Awakening is coming to Steam on May 20, 2025

Players can now download the character creator and Benchmark Mode ahead of the game's release

Players who download both will receive an exclusive skin that can be redeemed in the game at launch

Funcom has announced that Dune Awakening will officially launch on May 20, 2025, for PC via Steam.

The open-world multiplayer survival game, inspired by Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune, and the hit movies from Legendary Entertainment, will also be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. However, a console release date has not been revealed at this time.

Ahead of the game's PC launch, Funcom has now released the official Benchmark Mode, which will allow Steam users to test their hardware performance and system compatibility.

This mode will also feature some scenes from the game to preview, "including soaring with an ornithopter and a dramatic encounter with a colossal sandworm."

Players can now also download the game's character creator and once a character is made, they can be saved and later imported into the game at launch.

You'll be able to "fine-tune every aspect of your looks", Funcom confirmed, and then select your home planet, caste, as well as mentor, be it Swordmaster, Bene Gesserit, Mentat, or Trooper.

"The final choice determines your starting abilities, but you will gain access to every School eventually, and can even mix and match abilities from any of them," Funcom said.

Players who download Dune Awakening's full character creator and Benchmark Mode today will receive a code for the exclusive Frameblade knife skin that can be redeemed in the game at launch.

The base game will cost $49.99 / €49.99, with preorders starting soon. We don't have a date just yet, but players who preorder will receive the Terrarium of Muad’Dib, an in-base decoration that houses the iconic desert mouse featured in the book and movie.