Fortnite: Lawless gets first trailer highlighting the new season's battle pass roster and the chaos of Crime City

The first teaser trailer for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless has been released

The next season will take place in Crime City and will feature a train heist

Characters like Bill Dill, Midas, Sub-Zero, and more will be featured in the Battle Pass

Epic Games has released the first trailer for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless ahead of its launch this week.

The next season will take players to Crime City, "where the hustle never stops," and with the new cinematic trailer, we finally got a chance to see the location in all its chaotic glory, alongside a bunch of new characters who will be featured in the upcoming Battle Pass.

It also seems rumors about this chapter featuring another heist are true, as the video kicks off with Big Dill, a playable pickle, robbing a bank while his song 'Runamok' plays throughout the trailer.

"Ransack Fletcher Kane’s banks, pull off a train heist and make an explosive getaway in Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless," the description confirms.

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2 - LAWLESS | Cinematic Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The trailer soon devolves into mayhem as the bag of gold bars Dill robbed gets handed from one character to the other until it eventually lands in the hands of a mob boss wolfman, who appears to be the antagonist of the season.

We also got our first look at Midas' new look, a returning character who first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 1, and some gameplay within Crime City as players cause trouble with what appears to be a new laser weapon.

Epic Games just confirmed that Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero will be featured in the new Battle Pass, making him the franchise's first character to be added to the game. Sub-Zero's abilities haven't been detailed just yet, but the trailer did offer a glimpse at his ice powers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless is scheduled to begin on February 21, 2025.