Fortnite: Lawless gets first trailer highlighting the new season's battle pass roster and the chaos of Crime City
Get ready to Runamok!
- The first teaser trailer for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless has been released
- The next season will take place in Crime City and will feature a train heist
- Characters like Bill Dill, Midas, Sub-Zero, and more will be featured in the Battle Pass
Epic Games has released the first trailer for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless ahead of its launch this week.
The next season will take players to Crime City, "where the hustle never stops," and with the new cinematic trailer, we finally got a chance to see the location in all its chaotic glory, alongside a bunch of new characters who will be featured in the upcoming Battle Pass.
It also seems rumors about this chapter featuring another heist are true, as the video kicks off with Big Dill, a playable pickle, robbing a bank while his song 'Runamok' plays throughout the trailer.
"Ransack Fletcher Kane’s banks, pull off a train heist and make an explosive getaway in Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless," the description confirms.
The trailer soon devolves into mayhem as the bag of gold bars Dill robbed gets handed from one character to the other until it eventually lands in the hands of a mob boss wolfman, who appears to be the antagonist of the season.
We also got our first look at Midas' new look, a returning character who first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 1, and some gameplay within Crime City as players cause trouble with what appears to be a new laser weapon.
Epic Games just confirmed that Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero will be featured in the new Battle Pass, making him the franchise's first character to be added to the game. Sub-Zero's abilities haven't been detailed just yet, but the trailer did offer a glimpse at his ice powers.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless is scheduled to begin on February 21, 2025.
You might also like...
- Best battle royale games 2024 - be the last one standing in these titles
- Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X, 'the biggest transformation' the tactical shooter has ever seen that will overhaul gameplay and graphics
- Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to be 'transparent' during Xbox showcases, will continue putting PlayStation and Nintendo logos in its trailers
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Fortnite is adding Sub-Zero next season, finally becoming the first game where Street Fighter vs Mortal Kombat is possible
I summoned a chimpanzee god in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and it was still only the fourth weirdest thing in the game