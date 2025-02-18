Fortnite is adding Sub-Zero next season, finally becoming the first game where Street Fighter vs Mortal Kombat is possible
Chapter 6: Season 2 kicks off this week
- Epic Games has confirmed that Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero will be coming to Fortnite in the next season
- This makes it the first game to feature characters from both Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat at the same time
- Sub-Zero will be featured in the battle pass for Chapter 6: Season 2
Fortnite will officially get characters from the Mortal Kombat universe in Chapter 6 Season 2.
Epic Games shared the announcement in a recent X / Twitter post, where artwork confirmed that the next season will add Mortal Kombat icon Sub-Zero as an earnable skin in the game's new Battle Pass.
The addition of Sub-Zero makes Fortnite the first game to allow for a Mortal Kombat vs Street Fighter showdown by featuring characters from both fighting game franchises at the same time.
The popular battle royale welcomed Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li back in 2021, followed by Cammy, Blanka, and Sakura later. With both fighting games now finally represented in Fortnite, we can probably expect some creative one-on-one battles between players, minus the bloody violence, of course.
Step forward and state your name. Except you, Sub-Zero. We know who you are...C6S2 | 2.21.25 pic.twitter.com/A6B9YjVHyYFebruary 14, 2025
So far, Sub-Zero is the only Mortal Kombat to be confirmed for the game, but there's a chance more characters will be added in the future, like Scorpion, Mileena, Johnny Cage, and Raiden.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless is scheduled to kick off on February 21, 2025. The new season will take place in Crime City and will also let you play as a pickle called Big Dill, as well as returning character Midas.
You might also like...
- Best battle royale games 2024 - be the last one standing in these titles
- Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 will add Human Torch and The Thing later this month as NetEase walks back its plans for a mid-season rank reset
- Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X, 'the biggest transformation' the tactical shooter has ever seen that will overhaul gameplay and graphics
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I summoned a chimpanzee god in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and it was still only the fourth weirdest thing in the game
Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X, 'the biggest transformation' the tactical shooter has ever seen that will overhaul gameplay and graphics