Fortnite is adding Sub-Zero next season, finally becoming the first game where Street Fighter vs Mortal Kombat is possible

Chapter 6: Season 2 kicks off this week

Fortnite characters in a prison lineup
(Image credit: Epic Games)
Fortnite will officially get characters from the Mortal Kombat universe in Chapter 6 Season 2.

Epic Games shared the announcement in a recent X / Twitter post, where artwork confirmed that the next season will add Mortal Kombat icon Sub-Zero as an earnable skin in the game's new Battle Pass.

The addition of Sub-Zero makes Fortnite the first game to allow for a Mortal Kombat vs Street Fighter showdown by featuring characters from both fighting game franchises at the same time.

The popular battle royale welcomed Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li back in 2021, followed by Cammy, Blanka, and Sakura later. With both fighting games now finally represented in Fortnite, we can probably expect some creative one-on-one battles between players, minus the bloody violence, of course.

So far, Sub-Zero is the only Mortal Kombat to be confirmed for the game, but there's a chance more characters will be added in the future, like Scorpion, Mileena, Johnny Cage, and Raiden.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless is scheduled to kick off on February 21, 2025. The new season will take place in Crime City and will also let you play as a pickle called Big Dill, as well as returning character Midas.

Demi Williams

