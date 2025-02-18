Fortnite is adding Sub-Zero next season, finally becoming the first game where Street Fighter vs Mortal Kombat is possible

Epic Games has confirmed that Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero will be coming to Fortnite in the next season

This makes it the first game to feature characters from both Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat at the same time

Sub-Zero will be featured in the battle pass for Chapter 6: Season 2

Fortnite will officially get characters from the Mortal Kombat universe in Chapter 6 Season 2.

Epic Games shared the announcement in a recent X / Twitter post, where artwork confirmed that the next season will add Mortal Kombat icon Sub-Zero as an earnable skin in the game's new Battle Pass.

The addition of Sub-Zero makes Fortnite the first game to allow for a Mortal Kombat vs Street Fighter showdown by featuring characters from both fighting game franchises at the same time.

The popular battle royale welcomed Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li back in 2021, followed by Cammy, Blanka, and Sakura later. With both fighting games now finally represented in Fortnite, we can probably expect some creative one-on-one battles between players, minus the bloody violence, of course.

C6S2 | 2.21.25

So far, Sub-Zero is the only Mortal Kombat to be confirmed for the game, but there's a chance more characters will be added in the future, like Scorpion, Mileena, Johnny Cage, and Raiden.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless is scheduled to kick off on February 21, 2025. The new season will take place in Crime City and will also let you play as a pickle called Big Dill, as well as returning character Midas.

