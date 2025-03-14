From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent

News
By published

CKY, Run the Jewels and Denzel Curry are all present, too

Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
(Image credit: Activision)
  • Activision has begun to release Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack
  • There are currently 20 tracks available on a Spotify playlist
  • Featured artists include Alice in Chains, CKY, and Run The Jewels

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's licensed soundtrack will feature iconic artists like CKY, Denzel Curry, and more.

Publisher Activision has gradually begun rolling out the upcoming game's soundtrack to an official Spotify playlist, where there are 20 tracks available to listen to right now that will all appear in-game.

It's already looking like a stacked and eclectic mix, featuring the usual range of punk, metal, and rap outfits that you'd expect from a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater title. We know that the game will feature a mixture of tracks from the original releases alongside some entirely new ones, and the Spotify playlist is slated to gradually expand as we approach release.

The current tracks confirmed for the game, via that Spotify playlist, are as follows:

  • Ace of Spades - Motörhead
  • Them Bones - Alice in Chains
  • Ultimate - Denzel Curry
  • Damaged Goods - Gang of Four
  • 96 Quite Bitter Beings - CKY
  • yankee and the brave (ep. 4) - Run The Jewels
  • King of the Beach - Wavves
  • Real Thing - Turnstile
  • Not the Same - Bodyjar
  • New Wage Slavery - End It
  • HEAD - Jeff Rosenstock
  • Collard Greens - ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar
  • Outta Here - KRS-One
  • Result - T.C.M.F
  • Dog Years - Urethane
  • Charlotte - Kittie
  • Mass Appeal - Gang Starr
  • Faster Than The World - H2O
  • Roadkill - Starcrawler
  • Amoeba - Adolescents

We don't currently know when the next batch of songs will be released to the Spotify playlist, but it's already looking like a perfectly nostalgic selection (I've always had a soft spot for CKY) mixed in with more contemporary bangers.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is set to release on July 11, 2025, for all major platforms. The Digital Deluxe Edition will grant three days' early access and a treasure trove of Doom-themed goodies.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4 promo image featuring the Doom Slayer glaring at Tony
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is real and the Digital Deluxe Edition literally turns it into a Doom game
Tournament Rematched Vinyl Mockup
The Unreal Tournament soundtrack is getting a new remix album, and we've got exclusive early access to three tracks
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster
Black Ops 6 wasn't kidding, there really is something Tony Hawk's Pro Skater related happening on March 4
A blue haired character skating in Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 1 + 2.
Following the Black Ops 6 easter egg, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 seems to have been listed by Singapore's ratings board
Devil May Cry&#039;s Dante has his back to the camera, holding onto a large sword
Netflix's official Devil May Cry trailer features music from my favorite alternative rock band and it's taken me on a serious nostalgia trip
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Riley Hawk
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 easter egg seems to tease Tony Hawk's Pro Skater revival
Latest in Gaming
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Astro Bot PS5 bundle
Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Latest in News
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent
The Google Gemini logo against a black background.
I tried Gemini's new AI image generation tool - here are 5 ways to get the best art from Google's upcoming Flash 2.0 built-in image upgrade
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could resurrect an intriguing camera feature
Eurocom Raptor X18
At $15,000, this massive 256GB RAM laptop makes Apple's MacBook Pro look affordable, tiny and very, very slow
Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror season 7
Netflix launches trailer for Black Mirror season 7, giving us a look at its first-ever sequel episode and an unexpected returning character
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
More about gaming
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #642)
Astro Bot PS5 bundle

Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
A person using a desktop computer.

The role of automation in achieving sustainability goals
See more latest
Most Popular
The Google Gemini logo against a black background.
I tried Gemini's new AI image generation tool - here are 5 ways to get the best art from Google's upcoming Flash 2.0 built-in image upgrade
Eurocom Raptor X18
At $15,000, this massive 256GB RAM laptop makes Apple's MacBook Pro look affordable, tiny and very, very slow
Dell Pro 75 Plus monitor pictured against a white background.
Dell just launched a $4,000 75-inch 4K touchscreen display - but I've found one rival that's 50% cheaper
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could resurrect an intriguing camera feature
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #1145)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #642)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #376)
Verizon logo on a building with blue sky above
Millions of Americans are missing out on cheap unlimited cloud storage - how to check if you are one of them
Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror season 7
Netflix launches trailer for Black Mirror season 7, giving us a look at its first-ever sequel episode and an unexpected returning character
The Toyota FT-Me Concept sitting in a car park
Toyota's self-charging concept EV could help you tackle the daily commute on solar power alone