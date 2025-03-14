From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent

Activision has begun to release Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack

There are currently 20 tracks available on a Spotify playlist

Featured artists include Alice in Chains, CKY, and Run The Jewels

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's licensed soundtrack will feature iconic artists like CKY, Denzel Curry, and more.

Publisher Activision has gradually begun rolling out the upcoming game's soundtrack to an official Spotify playlist, where there are 20 tracks available to listen to right now that will all appear in-game.

It's already looking like a stacked and eclectic mix, featuring the usual range of punk, metal, and rap outfits that you'd expect from a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater title. We know that the game will feature a mixture of tracks from the original releases alongside some entirely new ones, and the Spotify playlist is slated to gradually expand as we approach release.

The current tracks confirmed for the game, via that Spotify playlist, are as follows:

Ace of Spades - Motörhead

Them Bones - Alice in Chains

Ultimate - Denzel Curry

Damaged Goods - Gang of Four

96 Quite Bitter Beings - CKY

yankee and the brave (ep. 4) - Run The Jewels

King of the Beach - Wavves

Real Thing - Turnstile

Not the Same - Bodyjar

New Wage Slavery - End It

HEAD - Jeff Rosenstock

Collard Greens - ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar

Outta Here - KRS-One

Result - T.C.M.F

Dog Years - Urethane

Charlotte - Kittie

Mass Appeal - Gang Starr

Faster Than The World - H2O

Roadkill - Starcrawler

Amoeba - Adolescents

We don't currently know when the next batch of songs will be released to the Spotify playlist, but it's already looking like a perfectly nostalgic selection (I've always had a soft spot for CKY) mixed in with more contemporary bangers.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is set to release on July 11, 2025, for all major platforms. The Digital Deluxe Edition will grant three days' early access and a treasure trove of Doom-themed goodies.

