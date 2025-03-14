From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent

- Activision has begun to release Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack
- There are currently 20 tracks available on a Spotify playlist
- Featured artists include Alice in Chains, CKY, and Run The Jewels
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's licensed soundtrack will feature iconic artists like CKY, Denzel Curry, and more.
Publisher Activision has gradually begun rolling out the upcoming game's soundtrack to an official Spotify playlist, where there are 20 tracks available to listen to right now that will all appear in-game.
It's already looking like a stacked and eclectic mix, featuring the usual range of punk, metal, and rap outfits that you'd expect from a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater title. We know that the game will feature a mixture of tracks from the original releases alongside some entirely new ones, and the Spotify playlist is slated to gradually expand as we approach release.
The current tracks confirmed for the game, via that Spotify playlist, are as follows:
- Ace of Spades - Motörhead
- Them Bones - Alice in Chains
- Ultimate - Denzel Curry
- Damaged Goods - Gang of Four
- 96 Quite Bitter Beings - CKY
- yankee and the brave (ep. 4) - Run The Jewels
- King of the Beach - Wavves
- Real Thing - Turnstile
- Not the Same - Bodyjar
- New Wage Slavery - End It
- HEAD - Jeff Rosenstock
- Collard Greens - ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar
- Outta Here - KRS-One
- Result - T.C.M.F
- Dog Years - Urethane
- Charlotte - Kittie
- Mass Appeal - Gang Starr
- Faster Than The World - H2O
- Roadkill - Starcrawler
- Amoeba - Adolescents
We don't currently know when the next batch of songs will be released to the Spotify playlist, but it's already looking like a perfectly nostalgic selection (I've always had a soft spot for CKY) mixed in with more contemporary bangers.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is set to release on July 11, 2025, for all major platforms. The Digital Deluxe Edition will grant three days' early access and a treasure trove of Doom-themed goodies.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
