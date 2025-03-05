Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is real and the Digital Deluxe Edition literally turns it into a Doom game

News
By
published

Flip and tear

Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4 promo image featuring the Doom Slayer glaring at Tony
(Image credit: Activision)
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is indeed real
  • The game will launch on July 11, 2025 with three days' early access for owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Said edition also includes Doom-themed content, including the Doom Slayer as a playable skater

Early 2000s heads rejoice, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is indeed real and has now been officially revealed by Activision. It's also being paired with one of the oddest Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses I've ever seen, but that I'm nonetheless absolutely here for.

Following its initial Black Ops 6 tease and an appearance over on the Singaporean ratings board website, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is set to release on July 11, 2025 for all major consoles as well as PC. This remake of two of the most beloved Tony Hawk entries is being developed by Iron Galaxy.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube
Watch On

The reveal trailer shows that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will be a veritable mixture of old and new. We can expect the return of these games' legendary skaters, levels and soundtracks alongside plenty of brand new content.

Equally interesting is the game's Deluxe Edition, which is pretty much a full-fledged crossover with id Software's Doom series. It offers the Doom Slayer and Revenant as playable skaters, as well as Doom-themed skate decks, Create-A-Skater clothing, an Unmaykr Hoverboard and a selection of music from the franchise.

By pre-ordering the game, players will also be able to get the game three days early on July 8 (for the Digital Deluxe Edition only). Pre-ordering will also grant access to the Foundry Demo which includes two skaters, two levels and a "limited soundtrack". A bonus Wireframe Tony Hawk skater is also included here.

Overall, it seems like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is aiming to be an original experience as much as it is a remake of those older games. With Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, developer Vicarious Visions did a phenomenal job recreating those beloved Neversoft physics, so I'm hoping that fast-paced feel is also something that's made the jump to this new compilation, too.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A blue haired character skating in Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 1 + 2.
Following the Black Ops 6 easter egg, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 seems to have been listed by Singapore's ratings board
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster
Black Ops 6 wasn't kidding, there really is something Tony Hawk's Pro Skater related happening on March 4
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Riley Hawk
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 easter egg seems to tease Tony Hawk's Pro Skater revival
A screenshot of the Slayer in Doom The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages is id Software’s biggest ever Doom game, and includes ‘the largest AI we’ve ever created’ on the studio’s ‘most powerful engine yet’
New Metal Gear Solid Delta screenshot from the State of Play stream.
Turns out the leak was accurate - Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releases in August this year and the inner PS2 gamer in me cannot wait
The Outer Worlds
Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a frankly absurd number of free games like The Outer Worlds and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine with Prime Gaming right now - these are my top picks
Latest in Gaming
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4 promo image featuring the Doom Slayer glaring at Tony
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is real and the Digital Deluxe Edition literally turns it into a Doom game
Ada Lovelace as a leader in Civilization 7.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers
Pac-Man x PowerA promotional image.
Special edition Pac-Man Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories from PowerA are on the way
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5
Sony goes full Xbox Insider with new Beta Program at PlayStation initiative, offering the testing of new games and features before release
An operator fires a saw blade from a weapon
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 gets two-week delay, will now release in April
The cover art of co-op game A Way Out
A Way Out is a gritty co-op game that challenged me to make the right choice in a world full of bad ones
Latest in News
The maps feature of the Strava app open on an iPhone 15 Pro
Strava does a u-turn as users are allowed to post external links again
CorelDraw Go homepage showing design examples
Adobe arch-rival unveils online graphic design tool for beginners - and yes, it has a subscription
Android Auto
Android Auto is about to get a big Gemini upgrade – and there's good news and bad news
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4 promo image featuring the Doom Slayer glaring at Tony
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is real and the Digital Deluxe Edition literally turns it into a Doom game
Ada Lovelace as a leader in Civilization 7.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers
OnePlus Watch 3
Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two
More about gaming
Ada Lovelace as a leader in Civilization 7.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers
Pac-Man x PowerA promotional image.

Special edition Pac-Man Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories from PowerA are on the way
Microsoft

Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again
See more latest
Most Popular
Microsoft
Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again
Android Auto
Android Auto is about to get a big Gemini upgrade – and there's good news and bad news
The maps feature of the Strava app open on an iPhone 15 Pro
Strava does a u-turn as users are allowed to post external links again
Ada Lovelace as a leader in Civilization 7.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers
Image of Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs
AMD RX 9070 could struggle to compete with Nvidia 50-series GPUs according to latest tech demo
CorelDraw Go homepage showing design examples
Adobe arch-rival unveils online graphic design tool for beginners - and yes, it has a subscription
Security
Broadcom releases fixes for multiple VMware security flaws
OnePlus Watch 3
Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google rolls out major Pixel Watch upgrade for all users – here's what's new in Wear OS 5.1
Pac-Man x PowerA promotional image.
Special edition Pac-Man Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories from PowerA are on the way