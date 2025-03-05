Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is real and the Digital Deluxe Edition literally turns it into a Doom game

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is indeed real

The game will launch on July 11, 2025 with three days' early access for owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition

Said edition also includes Doom-themed content, including the Doom Slayer as a playable skater

Early 2000s heads rejoice, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is indeed real and has now been officially revealed by Activision. It's also being paired with one of the oddest Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses I've ever seen, but that I'm nonetheless absolutely here for.

Following its initial Black Ops 6 tease and an appearance over on the Singaporean ratings board website, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is set to release on July 11, 2025 for all major consoles as well as PC. This remake of two of the most beloved Tony Hawk entries is being developed by Iron Galaxy.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

The reveal trailer shows that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will be a veritable mixture of old and new. We can expect the return of these games' legendary skaters, levels and soundtracks alongside plenty of brand new content.

Equally interesting is the game's Deluxe Edition, which is pretty much a full-fledged crossover with id Software's Doom series. It offers the Doom Slayer and Revenant as playable skaters, as well as Doom-themed skate decks, Create-A-Skater clothing, an Unmaykr Hoverboard and a selection of music from the franchise.

By pre-ordering the game, players will also be able to get the game three days early on July 8 (for the Digital Deluxe Edition only). Pre-ordering will also grant access to the Foundry Demo which includes two skaters, two levels and a "limited soundtrack". A bonus Wireframe Tony Hawk skater is also included here.

Overall, it seems like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is aiming to be an original experience as much as it is a remake of those older games. With Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, developer Vicarious Visions did a phenomenal job recreating those beloved Neversoft physics, so I'm hoping that fast-paced feel is also something that's made the jump to this new compilation, too.

