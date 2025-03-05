Sony goes full Xbox Insider with new Beta Program at PlayStation initiative, offering the testing of new games and features before release

Sony has announced Beta Program at PlayStation

It provides a "centralized place" to keep track of PS5 and PC tests

Tests may include PS5 and PC games as well as upcoming console features

Sony has announced a new initiative named Beta Program at PlayStation, which aims to offer a convenient hub to keep track of any and all pre-release tests for upcoming games on PS5 and PC as well as new features.

The accompanying PlayStation Blog post has all the details, with SIE senior director of content communications Sid Shuman describing the initiative as "an easy, centralized place for you to register your interest in a range of future PlayStation betas."

It doesn't sound too dissimilar to the Xbox Insider program for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC which allows users to register interest in a range of tests for new games and features.

The post continues: "A single registration for Beta Program at PlayStation will allow you to express interest in gaining beta access to test participating games for the PS5 console and PC, new PS5 console features, PlayStation App features, and even user experience features on PlayStation.com.

"You only need to sign up once to express interest in these various betas, and if you receive an invitation to a specific beta, it’s up to you to decide whether you’d like to participate or not."

You can sign up for Beta Program at PlayStation over at its dedicated landing page, the only requirements being that you have a valid PlayStation Network account, live in a supported region and are at or above the legal age requirements for your region.

Additionally, it's worth noting that signing up for Beta Program at PlayStation doesn't necessarily guarantee entries into any and all game and feature tests. This seems to be more of a way to collect those tests in one handy sign-up place instead of having to trawl through separate blog posts or emails.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors