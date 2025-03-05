Special edition Pac-Man Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories from PowerA are on the way

PowerA has announced a new collaboration with Bandai Namco

Gaming accessory brand PowerA has announced a new collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. that aims to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the iconic Pac-Man arcade game.

The collaboration includes the introduction of a series of special edition Pac-Man gaming accessories for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. A few teaser images have been released, giving us a rough idea of what to expect.

Image 1 of 3 Our first glimpse at what appears to be a new Xbox controller (Image credit: PowerA) This looks like a Nintendo Switch controller with some fancy lighting (Image credit: PowerA) Could this be some kind of customizable Nintendo Switch case? (Image credit: PowerA)

The first shows off what appears to be an Xbox controller (which will presumably be compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC) with a charming Pac-Man design. It's largely black, but boasts yellow and blue highlights in addition to a print of a Pac-Man screen.

As the image is a close-up of the left thumbstick, it's unclear whether the controller is wired or wireless. That said, given the faint glow that seems to be emanating from parts of the design, I wouldn't be too surprised if this is a new version of PowerA's Fusion Pro Wireless Controller with Lumectra, which is designed for Xbox and features similarly eye-catching lighting.

The next picture shows a Nintendo Switch controller with a similar, albeit distinct, design in a striking black and gold color scheme. Parts of the controller, again, appear to be glowing, which makes me think that it's based on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller with Lumectra. Of course, this is just speculation and there's a chance that both of these images have simply been brightened up to show off the design - so this shouldn't be taken as any confirmation that the products feature lighting.

The final image shows what I suspect is the smooth exterior of a Nintendo Switch carrying case. Interestingly, we can see a hand applying a small sticker with a Pac-Man ghost to its maze-inspired design, which makes me think that this case will come bundled with a sticker pack for customization.

More information is set to arrive "this Spring", so it shouldn't be that long until we know what PowerA has in store. If you're interested in being kept up to date with the product line, you can sign up for updates now via the PowerA website.

