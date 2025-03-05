Special edition Pac-Man Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories from PowerA are on the way

News
By
published

Part of a new partnership with Bandai Namco

Pac-Man x PowerA promotional image.
Waka waka indeed (Image credit: PowerA)
  • PowerA has announced a new collaboration with Bandai Namco
  • It will see the release of a Pac-Man product line to celebrate the game's 45th anniversary
  • Products will include Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories

Gaming accessory brand PowerA has announced a new collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. that aims to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the iconic Pac-Man arcade game.

The collaboration includes the introduction of a series of special edition Pac-Man gaming accessories for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. A few teaser images have been released, giving us a rough idea of what to expect.

Image 1 of 3
PowerA x Pac-Man collaboration teaser image.
Our first glimpse at what appears to be a new Xbox controller(Image credit: PowerA)

The first shows off what appears to be an Xbox controller (which will presumably be compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC) with a charming Pac-Man design. It's largely black, but boasts yellow and blue highlights in addition to a print of a Pac-Man screen.

As the image is a close-up of the left thumbstick, it's unclear whether the controller is wired or wireless. That said, given the faint glow that seems to be emanating from parts of the design, I wouldn't be too surprised if this is a new version of PowerA's Fusion Pro Wireless Controller with Lumectra, which is designed for Xbox and features similarly eye-catching lighting.

The next picture shows a Nintendo Switch controller with a similar, albeit distinct, design in a striking black and gold color scheme. Parts of the controller, again, appear to be glowing, which makes me think that it's based on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller with Lumectra. Of course, this is just speculation and there's a chance that both of these images have simply been brightened up to show off the design - so this shouldn't be taken as any confirmation that the products feature lighting.

The final image shows what I suspect is the smooth exterior of a Nintendo Switch carrying case. Interestingly, we can see a hand applying a small sticker with a Pac-Man ghost to its maze-inspired design, which makes me think that this case will come bundled with a sticker pack for customization.

More information is set to arrive "this Spring", so it shouldn't be that long until we know what PowerA has in store. If you're interested in being kept up to date with the product line, you can sign up for updates now via the PowerA website.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
New Hyperkin Crunchyroll Nintendo Switch accessories.
These new Hyperkin Nintendo Switch accessories have me seriously hyped as an anime lover
Two Squid Game Xbox controllers.
Xbox announces a new Squid Game collaboration with limited edition controllers, Call of Duty event, and more
Hyperkin The Competitor
Hyperkin's The Competitor Xbox controller announced at CES 2025 with a DualSense-like layout and Hall effect sticks
Xbox Wireless Controller Pulse Cipher
Microsoft officially reveals the Pulse Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller and yes, you can pre-order one now
A promotional image for the Xbox x Luke Littler partnership.
Xbox has partnered with professional darts player Luke Littler ahead of the PDC World Darts Championship
Nintendo Switch
From Nintendo Switch 2 to new games and accessories: here's what to expect from Nintendo in 2025
Latest in Gaming
Pac-Man x PowerA promotional image.
Special edition Pac-Man Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories from PowerA are on the way
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5
Sony goes full Xbox Insider with new Beta Program at PlayStation initiative, offering the testing of new games and features before release
An operator fires a saw blade from a weapon
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 gets two-week delay, will now release in April
The cover art of co-op game A Way Out
A Way Out is a gritty co-op game that challenged me to make the right choice in a world full of bad ones
The player characters approach a stuffed animal in It Takes Two.
It Takes Two pushed me to the limit with clever platforming puzzles and moreish co-op challenges
Guitar Hero Mobile
Activision shares first look at Guitar Hero Mobile and, yeah, it looks like AI slop
Latest in News
A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;
Major ransomware attack sees Tata Technologies hit - 1.4TB dataset with over 730,000 files allegedly stolen
Portrait of African-American teenage boy studying at home or in college dorm and using laptop, copy space
Windows 11’s Notepad gets AI-powered ‘Rewrite’ feature, but not everyone’s going to be happy about it
Pac-Man x PowerA promotional image.
Special edition Pac-Man Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories from PowerA are on the way
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5
Sony goes full Xbox Insider with new Beta Program at PlayStation initiative, offering the testing of new games and features before release
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon is apparently going all-in on agentic AI
Google Gemini iPhone Lock Screen
You can now access Gemini from your iPhone's lock screen
More about gaming
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5

Sony goes full Xbox Insider with new Beta Program at PlayStation initiative, offering the testing of new games and features before release
The cover art of co-op game Split Fiction

I rode a dragon, sizzled as a sausage, and won a dance-off with a monkey in Split Fiction, and that’s not even the half of it

A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;

Major ransomware attack sees Tata Technologies hit - 1.4TB dataset with over 730,000 files allegedly stolen
See more latest
Most Popular
A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;
Major ransomware attack sees Tata Technologies hit - 1.4TB dataset with over 730,000 files allegedly stolen
Portrait of African-American teenage boy studying at home or in college dorm and using laptop, copy space
Windows 11’s Notepad gets AI-powered ‘Rewrite’ feature, but not everyone’s going to be happy about it
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5
Sony goes full Xbox Insider with new Beta Program at PlayStation initiative, offering the testing of new games and features before release
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon is apparently going all-in on agentic AI
A collage of Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 2 just gave me hope that the titular hero will join forces with Spider-Man in the MCU, but it won't happen on Disney+
Circular Ring 2
The Circular Ring 2 solves a crucial smart ring problem, and it's available to pre-order now
HTC Viverse
The company formerly known as HTC is doubling down on immersive worlds, AI, spatial computing and ... 6G?
A business woman looking at AI on a transparent screen
Businesses are facing an "AI Divide" - which could be the difference between success and failure
Google Gemini iPhone Lock Screen
You can now access Gemini from your iPhone's lock screen
Apple Vision Pro with Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform
Dassault Systèmes teams up with Apple to use Vision Pro headsets to bring spatial CAD to life