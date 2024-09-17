PowerA expands its Fusion Pro controller lineup with two new Xbox gamepads available now

Manufacturer PowerA has announced and launch two brand new Xbox controllers in its Fusion Pro lineup.

First up is the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The most notable aspect of this new gamepad is its striking RGB profile. Unlike other RGB-featuring controllers we've seen like GameSir Kaleid, the Fusion Pro Wireless has a bespoke graphic design that lights up in RGB colors while activated. It's extremely eye-catching and players will be able to switch through six lighting modes with four customizable zones.

The Fusion Wireless Pro, according to PowerA, will boast up to 30 hours of wireless charge and will also be compatible with Xbox One consoles as well as PC. You can also expect several 'Pro' controller staples like Hall effect thumbsticks, three-way trigger locks and four additional remappable buttons situated on the inside of the controller's grips.

The PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless controller is available to buy now for $149.99 (around £119.99 / AU$223) from the brand's official website, Amazon, and other participating retailers.

Then there's the PowerA Fusion Pro 4 wired controller, the successor to the PowerA Fusion Pro 3. It appears to be a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, offering Hall effect thumbsticks as well as patented 'Quick-Twist' support for on-the-fly stick height adjustment. It's worth noting that the Fusion Pro Wireless model shares this feature, too.

The PowerA Fusion Pro 4 is also available to buy now, and it'll cost you $69.99 (around £59.99 / AU$104) which is actually $10 cheaper than the Fusion Pro 3. An upgraded controller for less? Definitely a promising sign, and we'll endeavor to have reviews of both controllers ready for you to read in the near future.

