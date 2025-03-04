Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
We're so back
- Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 drops next week
- It introduces three new playable characters, including a furry gunslinger
- This is on top of new gameplay and story content
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6, or ‘Among the Forgotten Ruins’, launches next week and will finally let you play as a fan-favorite, previously non-playable, character.
I'm talking about Pulchra Fellini, who was introduced as a non-playable character (NPC) in the Version 1.2 update. Her unique design, which blends an overall cat-like appearance with motorcycle gang elements, quickly caught the attention of players who flooded the internet with fan art and requests to let her join their teams.
It seems as though developer Hoyoverse took notice of this as Fellini will be added as a playable A-rank physical stun agent in Version 1.6. She will be joined by two other new playable characters: Soldier 0 - Anby and Trigger.
Soldier 0 - Anby is a new version of Anby in a soldier outfit. As an S-rank electric agent, she wields dual swords that deal rapid electric blows. Her attacks trigger Aftershock and increase the crit damage of allies against the same enemy.
Trigger is a sniper armed with a long-range rifle. She can enter a dedicated sniper mode to easily evade enemy strikes and call in teammates for supporting hits. Her attacks generate Purge which increases Aftershock damage, so it seems like the pair would be a great fit together.
On top of this, Version 1.5 will introduce a new story chapter that focuses on several clashing factions in addition to Anby's past and the military forces of New Eridu.
There will also be loads of new gameplay elements, such as a new Hollow Zero boss and Battlefront Purge difficulty mode. The most exciting addition here is easily Trigger's upcoming TV Schedule, which will introduce third-person shooting in dedicated sniper missions.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Version 1.6 launches on March 12. If you want to try Zenless Zone Zero ahead of the update, the game is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5.
You might also like...
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR finally let me perform a leap of faith in virtual reality and I didn’t even throw up
Rockstar acquires studio behind Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition upgrades and L.A. Noire re-releases