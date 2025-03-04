Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 drops next week

It introduces three new playable characters, including a furry gunslinger

This is on top of new gameplay and story content

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6, or ‘Among the Forgotten Ruins’, launches next week and will finally let you play as a fan-favorite, previously non-playable, character.

I'm talking about Pulchra Fellini, who was introduced as a non-playable character (NPC) in the Version 1.2 update. Her unique design, which blends an overall cat-like appearance with motorcycle gang elements, quickly caught the attention of players who flooded the internet with fan art and requests to let her join their teams.

It seems as though developer Hoyoverse took notice of this as Fellini will be added as a playable A-rank physical stun agent in Version 1.6. She will be joined by two other new playable characters: Soldier 0 - Anby and Trigger.

Image 1 of 3 The key art for Version 1.6 shows off Soldier 0 - Anby and Trigger side by side (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Soldier 0 - Anby is a new twist on the beloved character (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Trigger is armed with a powerful sniper rifle (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Soldier 0 - Anby is a new version of Anby in a soldier outfit. As an S-rank electric agent, she wields dual swords that deal rapid electric blows. Her attacks trigger Aftershock and increase the crit damage of allies against the same enemy.

Trigger is a sniper armed with a long-range rifle. She can enter a dedicated sniper mode to easily evade enemy strikes and call in teammates for supporting hits. Her attacks generate Purge which increases Aftershock damage, so it seems like the pair would be a great fit together.

On top of this, Version 1.5 will introduce a new story chapter that focuses on several clashing factions in addition to Anby's past and the military forces of New Eridu.

There will also be loads of new gameplay elements, such as a new Hollow Zero boss and Battlefront Purge difficulty mode. The most exciting addition here is easily Trigger's upcoming TV Schedule, which will introduce third-person shooting in dedicated sniper missions.

Version 1.6 launches on March 12. If you want to try Zenless Zone Zero ahead of the update, the game is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5.