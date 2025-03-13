Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back

PC gaming fans will want to have June 8 highlighted on their calendars, as the PC Gaming Show is back and ready to celebrate its tenth birthday. And this show looks to be a big one.

Presented by our sibling publication PC Gamer, the show is set to feature more than 50 games slated to come out this year and beyond. But these won't be any mere PC games, as there'll be titles for Valve's Steam Deck, Linux machines, macOS, and, of course, Windows computers.

Having run for a decade since its debut at E3 in 2015, the PC Gaming Show has been the place to show off some of the most creative and interesting PC games and acts as a great ambassador for the PC as a platform for the games from big names to small indie developers.

As a long-time PC gaming fan and reader of PC Gamer, it's been a show that's always appealed to me but is also a refreshing change from PS5 State of Play shows and various Xbox Series X showcases.

"PC gaming’s longest golden age shows little sign of slowing down, and I’m delighted the same applies to the PC Gaming Show, a decade after its debut," said Jake Tucker, PC Gaming Show’s Editorial Director., "Despite growing so much in size and stature since that first outing way back in 2015, the PC Gaming Show has maintained its signature player-focused approach, and we're looking forward to continuing that while spotlighting some of the coolest games and cutting-edge hardware available today. We’re pushing the bar higher still at the PC Gaming Show 2025, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got in store this June.”

The show will be aired on Twitch , YouTube , X , as well as Steam, so you've got plenty of options to watch along. And if you're a steamer or content creator you can sign up for a press kit and details to co-stream the PC Gaming Show.

Those are the details so far, but make sure to check back with TechRadar Gaming for more, and let me know in the comment if there are any PC games you're looking forward to seeing this year.

