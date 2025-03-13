Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back

News
By published

Ready to celebrate its 10th birthday

A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
(Image credit: Future)

PC gaming fans will want to have June 8 highlighted on their calendars, as the PC Gaming Show is back and ready to celebrate its tenth birthday. And this show looks to be a big one.

Presented by our sibling publication PC Gamer, the show is set to feature more than 50 games slated to come out this year and beyond. But these won't be any mere PC games, as there'll be titles for Valve's Steam Deck, Linux machines, macOS, and, of course, Windows computers.

Having run for a decade since its debut at E3 in 2015, the PC Gaming Show has been the place to show off some of the most creative and interesting PC games and acts as a great ambassador for the PC as a platform for the games from big names to small indie developers.

As a long-time PC gaming fan and reader of PC Gamer, it's been a show that's always appealed to me but is also a refreshing change from PS5 State of Play shows and various Xbox Series X showcases.

"PC gaming’s longest golden age shows little sign of slowing down, and I’m delighted the same applies to the PC Gaming Show, a decade after its debut," said Jake Tucker, PC Gaming Show’s Editorial Director., "Despite growing so much in size and stature since that first outing way back in 2015, the PC Gaming Show has maintained its signature player-focused approach, and we're looking forward to continuing that while spotlighting some of the coolest games and cutting-edge hardware available today. We’re pushing the bar higher still at the PC Gaming Show 2025, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got in store this June.”

The show will be aired on Twitch, YouTube, X, as well as Steam, so you've got plenty of options to watch along. And if you're a steamer or content creator you can sign up for a press kit and details to co-stream the PC Gaming Show.

Those are the details so far, but make sure to check back with TechRadar Gaming for more, and let me know in the comment if there are any PC games you're looking forward to seeing this year.

You might also like

Roland Moore-Colyer
Managing Editor, Mobile Computing

Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase
The Future Games Show returns in March for its spring showcase and will include live broadcast from GDC
A young teenager is playing a PC game and celebrating a victory.
What's next for PC gaming in 2025?
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 official artwork showing Astarion, Showdowheart, Gale, and Tieflings
Best PC games 2025: the must-play titles you don’t want to miss
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Image of the Acer Blade 11, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and the Lenovo Legion Go S
I’m a big PC gamer – these were the 3 best gaming handhelds announced at CES 2025
TechRadar Gaming&#039;s most anticipated 2025 games.
From Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, these are our most anticipated games of 2025
Latest in Gaming
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Dune Awakening screenshot showing the exploration of The O&#039;odham
Latest Dune Awakening trailer provides a deeper look at open-world exploration on the planet Arrakis
The logo and key art for Inzoi.
The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
Latest in News
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
Nicole Kidman wears a blue blouse with her arms crossed.
Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings
More about gaming
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft

Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise

Hulu's #1 show Paradise has got everyone talking – here are 3 more political thrillers with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
See more latest
Most Popular
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone
Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
Google Gemini with Search history access. Image says &quot;Get help from AI that gets you&quot;
Google just gave Gemini a superpower by allowing it to access your Search history - here's why I'm excited and also a little terrified
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Meta warns of worrying security flaw hitting open source type software
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
Nicole Kidman wears a blue blouse with her arms crossed.
Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings
Workers in a futuristic office
40% of IT leaders scared to admit mistakes due to workplace culture of fear