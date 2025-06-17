Publisher Annapurna Interactive easily delivered one of the most visually striking and nostalgic setups at this year’s Summer Game Fest (SGF) Play Days. Their booth channeled ‘90s vibes with six cozy couch setups, each outfitted with displays styled to look like vintage CRT TVs, complete with CD players and even a custom Super Nintendo game box for their upcoming title Mixtape.

It was a perfect match for the aesthetic sensibilities of developer Beethoven & Dinosaur, the minds behind the BAFTA-winning The Artful Escape. With Fruit by the Foot snacks in hand and a 30-minute hands-on session with the interactive coming-of-age story, Mixtape left me more awestruck and emotionally hooked than other titles at SGF with twice the budget.

For those who missed the latest SGF Showcase trailer following its reveal last year, Mixtape tells the story of three friends navigating their final day of high school as they prepare for one last unforgettable party together in a small, unnamed American town. Alongside its beautiful stop-motion visual style that’ll remind many of games like South of Midnight or films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the licensed soundtrack is hitting all the right notes as well with tracks from artists including DEVO, Roxy Music, The Smashing Pumpkins, Alice Cultrain, Iggy Pop, the Cure and much more.

During my time with Mixtape, it’s clear that Beethoven & Dinosaur has created a playable greatest hits of every young adult film of the past two decades, from Can’t Hardly Wait and Empire Records to Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist. Add an outstanding licensed soundtrack into the mix, and it’s an experience that left me wanting more.

But how does it play?

(Image credit: Beethoven and Dinosaur)

The playable opening credits of Mixtape center on Rockford, one of the three main protagonists, as she coasts downhill on a skateboard alongside her two close friends. Players can ollie, kickflip, and dodge traffic while the trio shouts “car!” to signal oncoming vehicles - crashing triggers a clever VHS-style rewind mechanic that lets you try again. Of course, the three also discuss how to acquire some booze for the party as music from Devo plays. The sequence ends at Rockford’s house, where she shares her lifelong dream of becoming a music supervisor in New York - an ambition she’s held since she was eight. That moment seamlessly blends gameplay with live-action footage, setting the tone for the game’s nostalgic, cinematic vibe. Off the bat, Mixtape does a fantastic job of setting the tone of an adventure based around friends who could be your own.

One early scene lets players spend time in Rockford’s nearly packed bedroom, a space brimming with personality - walls covered in posters, shelves lined with vinyl records, cassette players, and stacks of homemade mixtapes. The room captures that authentic, lived-in vibe of teenage years, evoking memories of aimless hangouts with close friends. There’s even a charming handshake mini-game that deepens the sense of connection between the characters. In 30 minutes, Rockford and crew felt like they were friends of my own. The wildest part is when Rockford goes into her first kiss, and this includes being inside as both analog sticks control tongues.

Burgers, beats, and bad decisions

That lends itself to a sequence that took me back to my first post-high school summer in 2006, which involved riding backseat in my friend’s 2005 Volkswagen GTI, where we drove around Los Angeles County while eating tacos and listening to NERD’s Fly or Die album at insanely loud volumes. Rockford and her friends do the same thing to burgers and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Players press a button to head nod, tap the side of the car door, turn on/off the interior car light, and more, all to the beat of the music playing. Many games do a fine job of bringing back memories of games played in the past. Mixtape does a phenomenal job of reminding me of simply my past, hanging out with the homies.

The final section of Mixtape unfolds at the party, where the trio’s carefree night takes a turn as police arrive to shut things down - likely hunting for underage drinkers. With one friend too drunk to stand, Rockford and the other make a split-second call to load them into a nearby grocery cart, kicking off a chaotic downhill escape.

Late nights, loud music, and run-ins with the cops

(Image credit: Beethoven and Dinosaur)

Things quickly spiral into a cinematic chase featuring a flood of cop cars and helicopters, dialing the drama up to eleven. The demo ends with the group crashing into a lake, leaving players wondering: did they actually manage to get away? Though that answer isn’t something I won’t find out till the game’s release, it took me back to that one time, me and those same friends had to dodge the cops during a late-night illegal street racing meet-up.

If Mixtape is anything like the demo, Beethoven & Dinosaur might have a generation-defining indie hit on their hands. It captures the awkward magic of growing up, the bittersweet pull of endings, and the reckless joy of friendship with a style and sound that hits deep. Whether it’s skating down a hill, vibing in a bedroom full of mixtapes, or escaping the cops in a grocery cart, every moment feels authentic and earned.

This isn’t just a game - it’s a love letter to late nights, loud music, and the people who shape who we are before life takes us in different directions. Though there isn’t an exact date, look for Mixtape to drop on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC by the year’s end.