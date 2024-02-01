Hideo Kojima is working on a new action-espionage game with Sony which he hopes will ‘transcend the barriers between film and video games’

It’s been confirmed that Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima is working on another new IP in collaboration with Sony.

During the January 31 PlayStation State of Play event, it was revealed that Kojima is returning to the action-espionage genre, which is sure to be an exciting prospect for Metal Gear fans. The project has been announced under the working title ‘Physint.’

“Preparations are underway, but production will begin in earnest at Kojima Productions after Death Stranding 2 ,” Kojima explained during the presentation. “We have extensive experience with Sony, having grown the espionage genre together for almost 30 years. Also, Sony not only does games but also music and movies. It will definitely be a strong collaboration.”

Noting that he’ll be celebrating the 40th anniversary of his game production career in two years’ time, Kojima added: “I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work.”

We just announced the title called "PHYSINT". Every day, fans from all over the world have been asking me to create an espionage genre game. In response, I have launched this project."PHYSINT(tentative title)" will be our third original IP since the establishment of Kojima… pic.twitter.com/42UMSiL297February 1, 2024 See more

In true Kojima style, fans can expect Physint to be more than just a game. “Of course it is an interactive game, but it is also a movie at the same time in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound,” he explained. “With this title, we hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games.”

Kojima also teased that the game is planned to combine “cutting-edge technology” and “talent from around the world” to bring it to life.

Realistically though, we probably shouldn’t expect to see Physint any time soon. During State of Play, it was also confirmed that Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (the full name of the sequel) is set to release at some point in 2025 , so if Physint’s production is only fully kicking off after that, it’ll be a while before things are in full swing.