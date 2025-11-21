<a id="elk-98ac258b-66b2-41e8-9288-b4f99aa6c4e6"></a><h2 id="another-bad-day-for-x-2">Another bad day for X?</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="fc2308a0-256e-41d9-acef-2f3fae1c9729"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="fspd7PSabYMhmDYbFWcvzb" name="Xdown-1" alt="A downdetector graph showing problems at X" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/fspd7PSabYMhmDYbFWcvzb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="2703d053-b8c6-4600-b05d-8e5e6cbe8876">Just three days on from X's previous outage, we're now seeing a huge spike in reports on Downdetector.</p><p>In the US, there are currently 8,300 reports (that's approaching the early heights of the outage earlier this week), while in the UK it's also down on both web and mobile for many with over 4,000 reports.</p><p>It isn't yet clear what's caused this second outage, but a picture should emerge shortly &ndash;hopefully this one is a little more short-lived...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>