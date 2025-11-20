If you buy one PS5 accessory this Black Friday, make it the Razer Quick Charging Stand at a staggering 58% off

Yep, that's a record-low price

Razer Quick Charging Stand
The Black Friday sales haven't even properly started, and Razer has made me double-take with an utterly unmissable saving on its Quick Charging Stand for PS5. At 58% off, it might just be the best PS5 accessory deal I've seen this week.

Today's best Razer Quick Charging Stand deal

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 (White)
Save 58%
Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 (White): was $39.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

A genuinely essential deal for any PS5 owner here. The Razer Quick Charging Stand is a utilitarian accessory, doing exactly what it says on the tin. However, I think it's a more attractive addition to a gaming setup than the official DualSense Charging Station thanks to its rounded and compact design.

<p><strong>Note: A DualSense Wireless Controller is not included with your purchase, unfortunately!
The Razer Quick Charging Stand sits alongside the DualSense Charging Station as one of the best PS5 accessories. Both devices have their pros and cons. The DualSense Charging Station has a cheaper retail price, but is rarely on sale. It does, however, allow for the charging of two DualSense controllers at once.

Razer's accessory is made for a single controller, but its sale prices tend to be more aggressive as we're seeing here. I also prefer the look of it, featuring a smart, compact design. It's a shame its other colorways aren't on sale or in stock at present, because there are some lovely color alternatives to the basic white.

