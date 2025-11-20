The Black Friday sales haven't even properly started, and Razer has made me double-take with an utterly unmissable saving on its Quick Charging Stand for PS5. At 58% off, it might just be the best PS5 accessory deal I've seen this week.

• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Right now, you can buy the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 for just $16.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon. Yeah, I can't believe it, either. That's a record-low price for the DualSense-charging accessory and a deal that I genuinely think is unmissable for any PlayStation 5 owner.

It's just the white color-way on sale for now, with other models unfortunately out of stock at Amazon at present. It also appears to be a US-only deal for now, with the product stuck at retail price in the UK for the time being.

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best Razer Quick Charging Stand deal

Save 58% Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 (White): was $39.99 now $16.99 at Amazon A genuinely essential deal for any PS5 owner here. The Razer Quick Charging Stand is a utilitarian accessory, doing exactly what it says on the tin. However, I think it's a more attractive addition to a gaming setup than the official DualSense Charging Station thanks to its rounded and compact design. <p><strong>Note: A DualSense Wireless Controller is not included with your purchase, unfortunately! Note: A DualSense Wireless Controller is not included with your purchase, unfortunately!

The Razer Quick Charging Stand sits alongside the DualSense Charging Station as one of the best PS5 accessories. Both devices have their pros and cons. The DualSense Charging Station has a cheaper retail price, but is rarely on sale. It does, however, allow for the charging of two DualSense controllers at once.

Razer's accessory is made for a single controller, but its sale prices tend to be more aggressive as we're seeing here. I also prefer the look of it, featuring a smart, compact design. It's a shame its other colorways aren't on sale or in stock at present, because there are some lovely color alternatives to the basic white.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales