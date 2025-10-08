The Razer Quick Charging Stand accessory for PlayStation 5 will save your DualSense's abysmal battery life, and it's almost half off on the final day of Prime Day. Right now, that means you can grab the Razer Quick Charging Stand for just $22.50 (was $39.99) at Amazon. But it gets better; the red variant is even cheaper at $21 (was $39.99).

We've covered Razer Quick Charging Stand deals at past sales events, but we've never seen it drop to prices as low as these. This current price beats the previous best by a good couple of bucks, so well worth jumping on now before Prime Day ends after today.

The Razer Quick Charging Stand is a neat and stylish-looking bit of kit, as many of the brand's products are. However, this one provides a very simple and useful function in keeping your DualSense Wireless Controller's battery life topped up while it's docked in the stand.

From empty, it takes a little less than three hours to fully juice up your DualSense. If you own more than one, you can effectively swap them out on the stand to keep gaming over longer sessions. Which you might have to, given the DualSense's pretty terrible battery life.

As it's powered by USB-C, you can connect the stand directly to your PS5 console and keep it at your desk or otherwise part of your wider gaming setup. It's handy, unintrusive, and above all, very affordable during the Prime Day sales.

