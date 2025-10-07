Final Fantasy 14 's Monster Hunter Wilds crossover has arrived with patch 7.35

Players can unlock a new, level 100 trial that will let players take on Monster Hunter Wilds ' Guardian Arkveld

The patch also includes new rewards for the trial and a new Deep Dungeon called Pilgrim's Traverse

Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.35 has officially been released, and with it, the previously announced Monster Hunter Wilds crossover.

First revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025, the crossover introduces a new level 100 quest called 'The White Wanderer', which will lead into an unlockable trial called 'The Windward Wilds', where players can take on Monster Hunter Wilds' Guardian Arkveld.

Since it's a level 100 quest, this also means players will need to complete Dawntrail's main scenario quests first.

"A mysterious mark bill finds its way into your hands, sparking a hunt for otherworldly prey. Alongside your Felyne client and dependable Seikret steed, you soon discover your target is none other than the dread Guardian Arkveld, bane of hunters.

With a hearty meal of grilled meat and a generous supply of mega potions in hand, the hunt for the White Wraith is on!" Square Enix teases.

There is also an Extreme version of the same trail, which raises the stakes higher and has an average item level requirement of 740.

Both versions of the trial will offer their own respective rewards, including new Veldian and Augmented Veldian gear, a mount, minions, housing items, and more.

FINAL FANTASY XIV x MONSTER HUNTER WILDS Collaboration Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Alongside the main attraction, patch 7.35 also adds Pilgrim's Traverse, a new Deep Dungeon, along with a variety of new ways to play, including solo or as part of a fixed party.

Players can also unlock new Allied Society Quests with the Yok Huy, along with 'Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures' quests.

Monster Hunter Wilds' own Final Fantasy 14 crossover was added to the game on September 29 with Title Update 3, which introduced a variation of the MMO's Omega as a new monster, called Omega Planetes.

