Walmart has an early Black Friday PS5 console 'deal' running, but for the love of PlayStation, do not buy it.

With Sony breaking cover this week and declaring that the official Black Friday PS5 deals will go live on Friday, November 21, there's really no reason to jump on anything right now - and Walmart's current PS5 console 'deal' is nothing but evidence for that.

• Shop Walmart's full Black Friday sale

The mega retailer currently has a PS5 Slim Digital Edition for $474.98 - which is a huge, mighty, super-duper discount of 25 bucks from the list price of $499.99. This is a small discount at the most normal of times, let alone two days out from the official Black Friday PS5 deals starting, so remember: there is absolutely no reason to buy this.

You can think of this as more of an 'anti-Black Friday deal' - one worth a cursory glance at and nothing more ahead of the big day on Friday, when discounts will run rife through PS5 consoles and hardware.

(Not in the US and want to see the latest, lowest prices on the PS5 Slim? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Walmart's early Black Friday PS5 console 'deal'

The PS5 Slim - specifically the one with a disc drive, to be clear - is, for our money, the best gaming console you can buy right now. Just don't buy this particular 'deal' on it...

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales

If you're not in the UK or the US, check out the latest prices on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition below.