Ahead of the official Black Friday PS5 deals starting on Friday, Walmart has a discount on a PS5 console - but you shouldn't buy it

Deals
By published

This is not the PS5 deal you're looking for

A Sony PS5 Slim box on a green background with white TechRadar branding and price cut text
(Image credit: Future/Sony)

Walmart has an early Black Friday PS5 console 'deal' running, but for the love of PlayStation, do not buy it.

With Sony breaking cover this week and declaring that the official Black Friday PS5 deals will go live on Friday, November 21, there's really no reason to jump on anything right now - and Walmart's current PS5 console 'deal' is nothing but evidence for that.

Shop Walmart's full Black Friday sale

Walmart's early Black Friday PS5 console 'deal'

PS5 Slim Digital Edition
PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was $499.99 now $474.98 at Walmart

In short: DO NOT BUY THIS 'DEAL'. However, you can still use it as a good reference point or jumping-off point to all of Walmart's Black Friday gaming deals - we know it'll go big on PS5 gear when the discounts start properly on Friday, November 21.

Price Check: PS Direct - $499 | Amazon - $499.99 | Best Buy - $499.99 | Target - $499.99

View Deal

The PS5 Slim - specifically the one with a disc drive, to be clear - is, for our money, the best gaming console you can buy right now. Just don't buy this particular 'deal' on it...

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales

If you're not in the UK or the US, check out the latest prices on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition below.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.