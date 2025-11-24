This is the cheapest Snapdragon X laptop ever launched and I can't believe it's less than $400 for Black Friday

Black Friday is getting close and we've already seen some superb laptop discounts on all kinds of devices.

If you’re thinking of upgrading to an AI computer, the Dell Inspiron Copilot+ PC features the new Snapdragon X1 26 100 processor with eight cores and a built in NPU that can reach 45 trillion operations per second, and it's priced at just $429.99.

That hardware is designed to run Windows Copilot+ features on the laptop itself, which can help with tasks like text work, summaries, image generation, and search, all while using less power.

Today's Dell Inspiron Copilot+ PC laptop deal

Save 50% Dell Inspiron Copilot+ PC: was $800 now $400 at Best Buy This lightweight Dell Inspiron Copilot+ PC laptop pairs a 14-inch Full HD+ WVA display with a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for efficient performance. It comes in a stylish Titan Grey trim and includes USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and long battery life.

As well as the Snapdragon X processor, the system includes 16GB of fast LPDDR5X memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

The 14 inch WVA display has a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which gives you a little more vertical space than standard Full HD. It has an anti glare surface and 300 nits of brightness, which helps in brighter rooms.

For connections you get two USB-C 4 ports with DisplayPort support, one USB-A port, a microSD card reader, Wi Fi 7 and Bluetooth.

There is also a 1080p webcam, stereo speakers and a precision touchpad.

Battery life can reach up to 28 hours according to Dell, and the laptop weighs a little over three pounds.

For buyers who want a modern, efficient Windows AI laptop at a fair price, this Inspiron deal is very easy to recommend.

