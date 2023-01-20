The best Saudi Arabia VPN in 2023

Are you living or planning to head to Saudi Arabia anytime soon? In either case, we strongly encourage you to get one of the best Saudi Arabia VPN services as soon as possible.

The biggest country in the Middle East can be a dangerous place to be online. As the 2022 Freedom House report notes, both censorship and high-tech surveillance systems are prevalent in the country. A wide range of content deemed illegal or offensive keeps getting censored. Social media platforms are restricted, and so is the video chat feature of popular VoIP services like WhatsApp. Picking up the best VPN is a simple way around this.

Using a VPN in Saudi Arabia is vital for accessing websites as when you're home, keeping in contact with friends and family, or preventing the government from snooping on your online activities. A Saudi Arabia VPN spoofs your IP location to make you appear on the other side of the world within a click. At the same time, it encrypts all the data leaving your device to protect your anonymity.

Beside censorship and privacy, travelers can even keep up with their favorite TV series and sporting events during their stay using a reliable VPN for Saudi Arabia. Whichever reason brings you to this page, below is our list of the best Saudi Arabia VPN services on the market right now.

Today's top 3 best Saudi Arabia VPNs:

(opens in new tab) 1. ExpressVPN - the #1 best Saudi Arabia VPN (opens in new tab)

A solid security suite, top speeds and impressive unblocking of geo-restricted apps and sites, there are many reasons why ExpressVPN tops our list of Saudi Arabia VPNs - and, indeed, the best overall services. Try it risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee and get 3 months extra free with an annual plan.

(opens in new tab) 2. Surfshark - the best VPN to browse locally (opens in new tab)

Let's get it straight: Surfshark is an excellent, friendly-to-use VPN in its own right with plenty of speedy servers in and out Saudi Arabia. However, its biggest draw is probably the fantastic pricing. Sign up for an annual plan, and you'll be spending less than $2.50 USD per month - just a few of the other main players can match that.

(opens in new tab) 3. PIA - a great choice for both experts and newbies (opens in new tab)

A VPN that keeps improving, Private Internet Access (PIA) boasts a huge network of international servers together with a long list of privacy features to accommodate even the most advanced users. What's more, its recent pricing cut makes PIA even cheaper than Surfshark for those ready to commit to its 2-year plan.

What makes a good VPN for Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia's firewall is constantly filtering online content, blocking everything branded as illegal, harmful or immoral against Islamic laws. And, while social media sites aren't totally blocked, the platforms are heavily restricted. Thanks to such stringent online censorship, the ability to get around blocks and other geo-restrictions is the first feature you should look out for in your VPN.

With more and more citizens turning to virtual private networks for accessing the open internet, authorities are increasingly blocking VPN providers. However, using a VPN is still legal in Saudi Arabia (more on this in the FAQs below). Reliable VPN obfuscation technology is then your best bet to elude blocks as it makes VPN traffic look like a normal connection.

As Saudi dissidents increasingly face harsh fines and prison sentences for what they post online, top-notch security features and a watertight no-logs policy are vital here. This ensures your anonymity is protected in the best way possible.

Fast speeds and good network coverage (especially in and around Saudi Arabia) are also important factors. Once online, you'll want to actually be able to enjoy a reliable connection to easily stream your favorite shows or have Skype chats without talking to a mess of jumpy pixels.

The 24/7 live chat support is also invaluable as it'll mean you can rest easy knowing even if you run into problems, there is a professional that's probably dealt with them before ready to help.

The best Saudi Arabia VPN right now:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

(opens in new tab)

Best Saudi Arabia VPN 2023 - Get 3 months free with an annual plan (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Test after test, ExpressVPN keeps topping our charts of the best VPNs on the market and that's also the case for Saudi Arabia. There are many reasons for that. Powerful users-friendly apps for all the major platforms and an excellent 24/7 live chat support are just for starters.

Despite not having servers physically located within the country's borders, Express boasts over 3,000 of those across 90+ countries including some of Saudi Arabia's neighbors like Israel and Egypt. It also offers obfuscated servers so that Saudi ISPs will struggle to detect that you're using a VPN service.

Anonymity and security are the core of ExpressVPN's software. It boasts, in fact, a no-logs privacy policy, enterprise-grade AES-256 encryption, numerous protocols to choose from (including its very own, speedy and open-sourced Lightway model), a kill switch on most platforms plus IPv6 leak protection. Everything is regularly audited by independent firms, too.

ExpressVPN's effective features not only do the job of keeping your web activity hidden, but they'll also help you unblock geo-restricted content, allowing you to stream the likes of BBC iPlayer, US Netflix and more while in the country. It actually unlocked all the streaming platforms we tried last time we checked.

Despite ExpressVPN not being suited to privately browse locally, it's also worth keeping in mind that its top speeds dropped a little last time we checked (from 630 to 560Mbps with Lightway). However, these results should be enough for most users. Try that yourself with its 30-day money-back guarantee. There's also a tasty offer for TechRadar readers only...

(opens in new tab) Get the best Saudi Arabia VPN with 3 months FREE (opens in new tab)

As you can probably tell, we really rate ExpressVPN when it comes to staying safer in distant climes. And the good news is that TechRadar readers can get a little perk, too. ExpressVPN has agreed to give readers three months extra free when you sign up — fantastic value for a brilliant Saudi Arabia VPN.

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN you can find out there, but don't be fooled by the price - its impressive feature list, easy-to-use apps, and performance are the things we love the most about this provider.

Great news if you're after a Saudi Arabia VPN to safely browse locally as, among Surfshark's 3,200+ international servers, some are actually physically based inside the country. We recommend switching on its obfuscation option, too - here called Camouflage mode. Plus, its No Borders feature will automatically connect you to the servers performing the best under network restrictions.

Surfshark sits among the most secure VPN services on the market, too. Its top-notch security features include a DNS leak protection, kill switch and an AES-256 encryption with double-hop for extra safety. An IP rotator and so-called Dynamic MultiHop feature introduced with its new Nexus technology will make it even harder to track your online activities.

From Netflix and Hulu to iPlayer and Peacock, the provider brilliantly managed to unlock all the streaming platforms we tried during our last round of testing. Even better, it did so at great speeds too, jumping to #1 on our fastest VPN list when connected to the WireGuard protocol.

Surfshark's biggest weakness is around its kill switch issues on Windows. Despite these being observed only in extreme situations, any possible leak can be reason for concern when you are in Saudi Arabia. Nothing to worry about if you use it on mobile or as a reliable Mac VPN, though.

(Image credit: Private Internet Access)

(opens in new tab)

A provider that keeps improving test after test, Private Internet Access (PIA) even dropped its pricing recently so that it actually beats Surfshark as one of the cheapest services around. Despite this, its highly customizable apps make it perfect for both experts and newbies.

Its price might have got lower, but PIA's network coverage did just the opposite. The provider offers over 10,000 servers dotted across 84 countries worldwide. Some of those are actually located in Saudi Arabia as well as many neighboring countries. You can even claim your own dedicated IP (opens in new tab) for an additional fee when you subscribe, choosing among five countries to gain extra VPN usability.

In terms of privacy and security, PIA isn't certainly short of features. Among our favorites are a good choice of security protocols (including WireGuard), an excellent kill switch, browser extensions with extra privacy perks, open-source apps and a live chat support service.

PIA's recently added SmartDNS feature will help you to smoothly bypass online censorship and other geo-restrictions, too. We saw, in fact, an improvement in its streaming VPN capabilities during our last testing. While it successfully unlocked US Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Disney+, it failed to do so with 10Play and some foreign Netflix catalogs.

PIA isn't yet among the fastest services, either, but don't worry too much as it's still capable of speeds far faster than your average domestic internet connection. We are also happy to see the provider's commitment in transparency with an independently audited no-logging policy under its belts, and one on its security infrastructure coming soon.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

(opens in new tab)

The Swiss-based Proton VPN shows some serious commitment to users' privacy. For starters, all its apps are independently audited and open-sourced. Plus, it recently enlarged its network coverage for its unlimited-bandwidth free VPN plan from 29 to over 100 free servers. However, it's with its paid subscriptions that the provider really shines.

A less impressive server network here - 1,900+ across 67 countries worldwide - Proton doesn't offer servers physically based in Saudi Arabia. However, neighboring countries like Israel, Egypt and UAE are all covered. For extra security, paid subscribers can also opt for one of the Secure Core servers available so that your traffic will be routed through servers based in Sweden or Iceland.

In terms of security, Proton VPN rises above the crowd boasting terrific kill switches, powerful encryption, strong protocols to choose from, DNS leak protection and built-in Tor support for accessing Onion sites. We couldn't even find any trackers on its website nor Android VPN apps last time we checked.

Performance-wise, Proton has a good track record on bypassing geo-restrictions applied on online platforms and sites as well as on all the major streaming platforms around. It is worth noting that its top speeds dropped a little last time we checked (from 670 to 510Mpbs with WireGuard). However, these results should still be able to deliver decent and reliable connections overall.

Unlike previous providers, Proton doesn't have a 24/7 live chat just yet - this might be an issue to those new to the world of VPNs. You can always start with trying it out with its powerful free plan but keep in mind that its advanced features like P2P and streaming unlocking are available for paid subscribers only.

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

Last but not certainly least, NordVPN is perhaps the best-known VPN name on the market and for good reasons. It offers a privacy-focused experience across all the major platforms, delivering some impressive performances too.

Despite not having a network in Saudi Arabia, NordVPN boasts 5,500 speedy servers dotted across 60 countries worldwide. Some of those are actually physically located in some neighboring countries like the UAE and Israel. It also includes obfuscated servers that are specifically configured to bypass network firewalls in countries with the toughest restrictions.

However, what we love the most about NordVPN is its great focus on security. Its more remarkable features include things like double kill switches, DNS leak protection, 256-bit encryption and a Double VPN option which encrypts all your internet traffic twice. Plus, its new addition Meshnet is ideal for those seeking to secure their workload across multiple devices.

NordVPN has also a great track record when it comes to bypass geo-restrictions online. It performs well as both a Netflix VPN and BBC iPlayer VPN, as well as any other streaming platforms. We even experienced improved connections during our last round of testing, with speeds reaching 820Mbps with WireGuard and 470Mbps with OpenVPN last time we checked.

While we're not fans of the map-based interface on mobile and its browser extensions are still a bit basic, you can use its speedy 24/7 live chat support to address any issues in no time. Plus, you can always try it out yourself with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

(Image credit: Future)

VPN for Saudi Arabia FAQ

Are VPNs illegal in Saudi Arabia? No, using a VPN is completely legal in Saudi Arabia. Despite this, authorities might restrict the use of such software. That's because the government has the power to censor online content deemed offensive or illegal. This means that it might block the access to people using a VPN if such a circumventing tool can be revealed. It is also worth noting that, even though using a VPN isn't illegal, accessing prohibited content or engaging in illegal activities online is against the law. While there's no precedent of anyone being charged for using a VPN, make sure to know the Saudi Arabia regulations to avoid harsh fines or, in the worst cases, prison sentences.

How can I get a Saudi Arabian IP address? To get a Saudi Arabian IP address, the only thing you need to do is connect to a VPN server based inside the country's borders. Among our top five best Saudi Arabia VPN recommendations, only Surfshark (opens in new tab) and Private Internet Access (opens in new tab) have a network physically located in the country. It is worth reminding that a Saudi Arabian IP can be used only to safely browse the web locally. In case you're looking to access censored sites and/or unblock foreign catalogs on streaming platforms, you need to connect to a server outside the country. Our top pick for that is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Why should you download a Saudi Arabia VPN? As outlined, there are a number of reasons having a VPN for Saudi Arabia is a good idea. With the ability to bypass internet censorship and access content, you can also use the usual messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and so on to work around the government strict control of the VoIP market. Of course, another popular perk of a VPN is that you can stream live sporting events, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more when outside the country. Great for travelers and expats especially, this allows you to access broadcasts from your home country by virtually relocating thanks to a streaming VPN.