Private Internet Access rolls out unlimited connections for all its users

Users of one of the best VPN services around can now secure as many devices they want with just one subscription.

Until today, Private Internet Access (PIA) allowed users to install and connect with its VPN app on 10 devices at once - already more generous than many competitors. Now, the provider has just rolled out unlimited simultaneous connections for all.

The significant upgrade applies to both existing and new customers, making it the perfect choice for securing your household's digital life without breaking your wallet.

Better value, more privacy

"With the growing reliance on multiple internet-connected devices for everyone’s day-to-day needs, we understand people need broader protection to keep their widening digital footprint private," said PIA's Director of Engineering Jose Blaya.

"And while PIA initially gave 10 device connections, more than most VPNs on the market, we knew we could provide better value to new and existing users by offering unlimited device connections."

This means it will be way easier for PIA’s users to secure their digital life from prying eyes across all their devices - from laptops and desktop to smartphones, smart TVs, home router and gaming consoles.

However, this is only the latest upgrade elevating PIA to compete with the biggest names in the industry. It's a provider that keeps improving test after test, going the extra mile to protect its users.

For starters, it offers an impressive network coverage counting over 10,000 servers dotted across 84 countries worldwide. These include at least one server in all 50 US states since July last year.

Its VPN apps, all open-source for extra transparency, also come packed with highly configurable features. This makes it a great choice for both experts and less techy users.

Among our favorites there are an excellent kill switch, browser extensions with extra privacy perks, a live chat support service, P2P across all its servers, and MACE (its built-in ad, tracker, and malware blocker).

Its recently added SmartDNS feature should also make the process of unblocking otherwise geo-restricted content smoother than before.

Even better, following its most recent price cut, PIA is also one of the best cheap VPN services right now.

"We believe that the decision to roll out unlimited device connections to all Private Internet Access (PIA) subscribers will cement PIA as the most generous VPN on the market, offering superior privacy and security to our customers across all their devices at an extremely competitive price," said Blaya.