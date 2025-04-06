KTC's H27P3 monitor offers 5K resolution and dual refresh rate modes

Pro-level color support makes it a good choice for creative users and gamers

Its spindly stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments

KTC, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has been making monitors and TVs since 1995, often as an OEM supplier, with its devices rebranded by better-known international firms - however in recent years, the company has been promoting its own brand more actively, and its latest offering, the H27P3, is a 27-inch 5K display aimed at both creative professionals and gamers.

The H27P3 features a 5120x2880 display with support for both 5K at 60Hz and 2K at 120Hz, giving users the choice between image clarity or higher refresh rates.

The monitor features an IPS panel and claims full coverage of the sRGB color space, along with 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB. A peak brightness of 500 nits and HDR400 certification suggests decent handling of HDR content. The static contrast ratio is listed at 2000:1. For those concerned about accuracy, KTC says it supports 1.07 billion colors (8-bit + FRC) with a Delta E below 1. Response time is 7ms.

Competitively priced

Physically, the screen - which KTC says consumes less than 168W at peak draw - measures 613mm wide, 453mm high (including stand), and is a svelte 77mm thick.

The monitor weighs 3.75kg and its ergonomic stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

I’m personally not a huge fan of the stand if I'm honest - it looks a bit spindly for my tastes, takes up more desk space than it needs to, and doesn’t offer much in terms of style or (I'd imagine) stability - but you may disagree.

Ports include a 65W USB-C for display and charging, DisplayPort, HDMI, and two USB-A ports. Included in the box are a power cable, a USB-C cable, DisplayPort cable, a power adapter, and a screwdriver.

Priced at around 3,599 yuan in Asia (roughly $565), the H27P3 undercuts several high-resolution alternatives while still promising pro-level color accuracy and refresh flexibility. For daily creative work and a spot of gaming on the side, it looks to be a reasonable choice.

