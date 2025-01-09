I can't believe this Lenovo monitor has more ports than an Apple MacBook Pro laptop

The ThinkVision P32UD-40 is Lenovo's new flagship business monitor

It has 12 ports including a Thunderbolt 4 one and Gigabit Ethernet

Users can daisy-chain several together for improved productivity

When choosing a business monitor, buyers typically look for a display with sharpcolors and plenty of ports that can simplify everything from creative projects to data analysis and multitasking across multiple devices.

At CES 2025, Lenovo unveiled the ThinkVision P32UD-40, which ticks all of those boxes. The 31.5-inch flagship IPS display has a 3840x2160 resolution, HDR10 support, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1.

The monitor supports up to 98% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB and BT.709 color gamuts, making it suitable for tasks requiring precise color accuracy, and the screen’s 2.0mm ultra-thin bezel design maximizes screen space for an immersive viewing experience.

A dozen ports, and much more besides

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Elsewhere, the ThinkVision P32UD-40 offers a number of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) modes, along with a KVM switch for managing multiple devices seamlessly. The inclusion of daisy-chaining capabilities allows users to connect multiple monitors, improving multitasking and workspace efficiency.

What stands out for me, though, is the ThinkVision P32UD-40’s impressive array of no fewer than 12 ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 connector capable of 40Gbps transfer speeds, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, a second DP 1.4 for daisy-chaining, USB-B, USB-C, four USB-A ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port, offering versatility for a range of devices and peripherals.

With a refresh rate ranging from 24Hz to 120Hz, the screen balances smooth motion and energy efficiency, aided by Lenovo’s AI Power Saving Mode, which adjusts backlighting and pixel intensity based on the displayed content. The monitor is certified with ENERGY STAR, EPEAT Gold, and multiple TÜV Rheinland eye comfort standards, including low blue light and flicker-free certifications.

Sustainability is a core focus for Lenovo’s new products, and the ThinkVision P Series is no exception. The P32UD-40 is constructed using 95% post-consumer recycled plastic for its front bezel and covers, while its stand swivel incorporates 100% recycled aluminum. The panel itself uses 20% recycled glass.

The ThinkVision P32UD-40 is expected to be available in Q2 2025, with a starting price of $1,199.