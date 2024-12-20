Asus just launched two business monitors with a unique feature I think all display manufacturers should copy

Asus' latest monitor releases come with a kit to mount a mini PC at the back

There's also a groove to place your smartphone, plus an integrated USB hub

Sadly it is not a 4K display, merely a full HD+ one

As Mini PCs are becoming increasingly powerful, offering a compact design and a wealth of ports, they offer a versatile solution for users who need a powerful setup but don’t necessarily have the workspace to dedicate to a traditional desktop PC.

Recognizing this trend, Asus has introduced two 24-inch monitors, the BE248CFN and BE248QF, which are designed to accommodate these miniature marvels. Each monitor includes a mounting kit to securely attach a mini PC at the back of the stand, positioned closer to the base for easier access.

The two monitors offer other practical features, including a groove at the base that you can use to stash a smartphone. There’s also an integrated USB hub for users managing multiple devices.

Not 4K, sadly

(Image credit: Asus)

Both models offer ergonomic adjustments to suit various viewing preferences. The stands support tilt from -5 to 35 degrees, swivel 180 degrees left and right, pivot 90 degrees in either direction, and 130mm of height adjustment. The IPS panels deliver wide 178-degree viewing angles and 16.7 million colors, with a 5ms response time, 350cd/m² brightness, and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1.

Rather disappointingly, the display resolution of the two screens is Full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200), rather than 4K upwards, which may limit their appeal to those requiring higher detail or sharper visuals, such as content creators, or those who like to have a lot of windows open on screen at the same time.

Connectivity varies slightly between the two models. The BE248CFN includes HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C with a 96W power delivery function, a four-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub, and Gigabit Ethernet. The BE248QF adds a mini D-Sub 15-pin connector, catering to users with legacy hardware.

Both monitors incorporate 2W stereo speakers and Asus Eye Care technologies, such as Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light, which should make them comfortable to use during extended work sessions.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s no word on pricing or global availability as yet, but they should be on sale soon, starting in Japan, before hopefully heading to other countries.