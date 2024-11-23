This ultra-lightweight portable 15.6-inch monitor and magnetic stand could be the ideal productivity accessory for professionals on the go

espresso Display 15 offers FHD screen, 300 nits, 99% sRGB

Stand+ provides flexible height adjustment and magnetic attachment

Glide software enables seamless automatic multi-screen arrangement

Using dual screens is an effective, and proven way to boost productivity for many of us - and now, Espresso Displays, an Australian company specializing in portable monitors, has introduced a new product that simplifies adding a second screen to any laptop.

The bundle features a magnetic stand that will allow you to position the display alongside your laptop, or above it.

The espresso Display 15 features a 15.6-inch LCD screen with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with 16.8 million colors and 99% sRGB color coverage. With a brightness of 300 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1, the screen should provide consistent image quality, suitable for work tasks and content viewing. The display is super-slim, measuring only 0.2 inches (5.3 mm), and weighs 865 grams, making it highly portable. It comes with two USB-C ports.

Portrait and landscape modes

Stand+ is built from durable aerospace-grade aluminum and includes rubber pads to ensure stability on various surfaces.

The magnetic stand (which is compatible with other espresso displays) offers variable height adjustment and will allow the screen to be used in both portrait and landscape modes, providing flexibility for different workspace setups. Stand+ is also designed for easy attachment and detachment, which espresso says will help users transition seamlessly between tasks.

In addition to the new hardware, espresso Displays has introduced a software tool called Glide, which is part of its multi-screen management system, espresso Flow.

Glide offers automatic digital screen arrangement by detecting the physical location of the espresso Display in relation to a laptop. This removes the need for manual adjustments, as users can simply move their cursor across screens.

espresso Display 15 and Stand+ are available for $299 and currently come with a free case and protector. If you want to buy just the Stand+ that will set you back $69. We reviewed an earlier version of espresso Displays' portable monitor, and you can see what we thought of it here.

