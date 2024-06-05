Is this the first true wireless monitor ever? Portable display uses Wi-Fi for connectivity and has a built in battery — shame it is only a 16-inch model that lacks touchscreen capabilities

PROMETHEUS CAST, created by Japanese company UniqStyle, is a portable monitor that can connect wirelessly to computers, smartphones, and tablets.

Able to be used as a main display, or as a second screen, the 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) monitor is super slim, weighs just 885 grams, and comes with a 3,000mAh built-in battery so it doesn’t need plugging in (except to charge). It supports various wireless connection methods, including AirPlay, MiraCast, and DLNA, and can also connect via HDMI and Type-C cables.

The monitor is currently on Greenfunding, a popular Japanese crowdfunding site, with an Early Bird price of ¥39,637 ($252). This includes the monitor and a folding stand, a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable, and Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables. (Wired connections to smartphones are not supported, unfortunately).

Vertical or horizontal

UniqStyle suggests PROMETHEUS CAST can be used as a “second monitor for a laptop, or enjoying photos and videos taken with a smartphone, YouTube and other content with friends and family on a large screen.” It also has the flexibility to be used vertically, for tasks such as web browsing or chatting, but you’ll need a separate stand for that.

The monitor features built-in speakers on both sides and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. PROMETHEUS CAST includes a touch panel function that supports Windows and Android operating systems, so you can interact with it by using the connected device’s screen.

While crowdfunding can bring products like the PROMETHEUS CAST to market, it also carries risks, such as project delays, changes in product specifications, or even project cancellations, so you should be aware of the dangers before deciding to back something. That said, PROMETHEUS CAST is the latest screen in the PROMETHEUS range from UniqStyle, and the company has successfully crowdfunded previous models.

