This 18-inch 4K monitor comes with Android and a card reader, but no battery or touchscreen feature
Kinhank K18 Pro sounds cool until you read the fine print
- Built-in Google TV turns this monitor into a streaming hub without needing a separate device
- HDR10 sounds nice, but 300 nits brightness limits any real visual punch
- Great resolution, but the 60Hz refresh rate won’t impress serious gamers or creatives
Most portable monitors focus solely on display quality, but the Kinhank K18 Pro takes a different approach by integrating Google TV 12, and transforming it into a standalone entertainment hub with access to Netflix, YouTube, and other apps, without the need for a separate device.
The Kinhank K18 Pro is DRM-certified, meaning it supports high-quality playback from paid streaming services. It also includes a Bluetooth remote and a microphone to enable voice control.
However, the product listing lacks information about the processor, RAM, and storage, suggesting that it may simply function as an output device for a connected computer rather than a fully independent smart display.
Display falls short in some aspects
This device features an 18.4-inch 4K UHD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, which may not satisfy users seeking smoother motion, especially in gaming scenarios.
The monitor uses an IPS panel with 8-bit + FRC technology, simulating 10.7 billion colors. It covers 85% of the NTSC color gamut and claims 120% sRGB coverage, adequate for everyday tasks but insufficient for professional color-critical work that demands AdobeRGB or DCI-P3 accuracy.
The screen has a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a brightness of 300 cd/m², which limits the effectiveness of its HDR10 support, particularly in brightly lit environments.
In terms of connectivity, the monitor includes two USB Type-C ports, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and both HDMI input and output, making it suitable for devices like the Mac mini.
Additionally, the monitor features a swivel bracket that allows tilt adjustments up to 165 degrees, along with integrated stereo speakers. However, it lacks both a built-in battery and touchscreen functionality, requiring constant power and offering no touch input.
It is also bulkier and heavier than most portable monitors, weighing 5.5 pounds and measuring 2 x 18 x 16 inches.
On Amazon, the K18 Pro has received a single customer rating of just 1.0 out of 5, which raises concerns about potential issues with build quality and software stability, so buyer beware.
For budget-conscious buyers, the Kinhank K18G Pro offers entry-level display capabilities, retailing for $329.03 on AliExpress and $429.99 on Amazon.
