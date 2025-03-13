Google just gave Gemini a superpower by allowing it to access your Search history - here's why I'm excited and also a little terrified

Gemini can now access your Search History for an even better experience

Gemini can now access your Search history, which might be the chatbot's biggest advantage, completely overhauling Google's AI experience.

Launching today as an experimental feature on the web and gradually rolling out on mobile, the new update powered by Gemini's Flash 2.0 model gives a whole new meaning to personal context. Gemini can now easily access your Google Search history and use that information to provide even better results than before.

Google showed multiple examples of the new feature in action, such as one prompt that asked Gemini, "Where should I go on vacation this summer?" to which the AI used the user's Search history and responded, "Considering your recent searches for places like Hawaii and the Maldives, you seem to enjoy tropical destinations. You also looked into family-friendly trips to Chicago, Seattle, and Kyoto, suggesting an interest in city and international travel with your family. Your searches for Yosemite and Antelope Canyon point towards an appreciation for nature and unique landscapes." Gemini then gave a full breakdown of vacation destinations that may be suitable.

Google is the world's most used search engine, and tapping into its user awareness and knowledge of how people use the web is an absolute game-changer for Gemini. No other AI chatbot has access to Google's extensive user data, and if it can incorporate Search queries efficiently into Gemini to personalize the AI experience, then this could be an absolute winner.

Google says, "Gemini with personalization will be able to use your Google apps, starting with your Search history, to deliver contextually relevant responses that are adapted to your individual interests."

Now, as one of TechRadar's resident AI experts, this fills me with glee, the ability to get even better Gemini results and get even closer to the AI I've always dreamed of: a true personal assistant in my pocket.

That said, I'm not naive, and I know that reading the headline of this article might strike fear in the average consumer. After all, we don't want AI to know even more about our lives, right?

Search history to improve Gemini, but ultimately it's your choice

Google knows the idea of incorporating your Search history into AI is going to set off some alarm bells, so the company has made it very easy to disconnect your history at any time, and there's a clear notice asking for permission before connecting your information to the chatbot.

Gemini will also only access your information when you select the AI model that includes personalization, giving users an easy way to switch off the Search history access whenever they choose to do so.

I'm incredibly excited about Search history being incorporated into Gemini, and I think it gives Google's AI a real selling point over its competitors. I've also come to terms with the fact that the perfect AI personal assistant I crave requires more and more of my data, and while I see the fear of giving more of your data to companies, I need to accept that to achieve my dream I need to be more lenient on what I allow tech to access.

Make no mistakes about it. This Gemini update is a massive deal, and it really could pave the way to a future where Google's offering is in a realm of its own, such as the personal context king.

While Apple delays Apple Intelligence-powered Siri, Google is flexing its muscles as the leader in smartphone AI, and adding Search history just elevates Gemini even more.