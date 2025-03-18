Gemini just got a huge writing and coding upgrade - Google keeps making its AI better and ChatGPT should be worried

News
By published

Gemini keeps improving

Google Gemini Canvas &#039;Collaborate with Gemini&#039;
(Image credit: Google)
  • Gemini Canvas helps you write documents and code with AI
  • Right inside Gemini you'll be able to create documents and import them into Google Docs
  • Google is updating Gemini almost weekly, making it a compelling option for all your AI chatbot needs

Google is today launching a new upgrade for Gemini called Canvas that allows you to refine documents and code straight from within its AI chatbot.

Canvas is a 'new interactive space' that is 'designed to make creating, refining, and sharing work easy'. Think of Canvas as a writing tool akin to ChatGPT Canvas or Apple Intelligence Writing Tools but built into Gemini with easy exporting to Google Docs.

Canvas can generate written drafts, change the tone of voice, and suggest edits directly from within Gemini. The tool can also streamline the coding process by quickly 'transforming your coding ideas into working prototypes for web apps, Python scripts, games, simulations and other interactive apps.'

That might not sound like the most exciting AI upgrade for most of us, but it opens up even more possibilities with Gemini, which is only a good thing, and not even a week on from Google's last major AI updates.

Just last week Google added Search history to Gemini, allowing users to get even more personalized AI responses based on how they've previously used Google Search. Additionally, Deep Research, Gemini's data analysis and reporting tool was made free alongside Gems, a custom chatbot builder, perfect for creating specific use cases like a counseling bot with AI.

Gemini updates are coming thick and fast, ChatGPT should be worried

Google Gemini Canvas

(Image credit: Google)

Google continues to add huge Gemini upgrades almost weekly, with the AI chatbot quickly taking over ChatGPT as my favorite AI chatbot. Last week's Deep Research upgrade to 2.0 Flash which also included free access without a premium plan is fantastic, and I've used Deep Research multiple times this week without paying a dime. It's an excellent tool for getting in-depth info, perfect for work or the sports nerd like me who wants to know about the best fantasy football assets.

I don't use AI writing tools so Canvas isn't that appealing to me, but I'm excited by the cadence of Gemini updates and how focused Google is on building the best AI chatbot possible.

Last week's Search history upgrade could make Gemini the best AI tool on the market, and while it hasn't rolled out to me yet, I'm looking forward to seeing how it improves the Google AI experience.

Not only has Google announced Gemini Canvas today, but it's also upgrading Deep Research to add Audio Overview functionality from NotebookLM, allowing users to create podcasts from the research reports.

While Google's Gemini updates might not always grab the headlines, the constant push to improve the AI tool is worth writing home about. Gemini is one of the best AI chatbots on the market, and it just keeps getting better.

TOPICS
John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony Disotto
Senior Writer AI

John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, bringing you the latest news on, and comprehensive coverage of, tech's biggest buzzword. An expert on all things Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor, and has a monthly column in MacFormat. He's based in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar. John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade, and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.

