Millions more Google Workspace users are getting access to Gemini AI

Google has announced its Gemini generative AI-powered assistant is set to be included in Google Workspace Business, Enterprise and Frontline plans, significantly expanding the platform's user base.

The offering promises compliance with an organization’s security and privacy policies and extra controls for IT admins.

Aparna Pappu, GM and VP of Google Workspace, explained the company hopes to make the widely promised productivity benefits of GenAI accessible to even more workers.

Gemini now available for certain Google Workspace plans

Those looking to integrate Gemini into the suite of office apps will still need to buy an add-on, which costs from $20 per month on an annual basis for the Gemini Business subscription.

Being a business-focused product, Google promises not to use organizational data, user prompts or generated responses to train or improve its AI models. Admins will also have control over how long Gemini stores user-generated content in order for companies to adhere to their data retention policies.

Moreover, SOC 1/2/3, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications on top of the HIPAA support announced earlier in 2024 should also get Gemini into the hands of more users, particularly in highly-regulated industries like healthcare and finance.

To coincide with the Gemini for Workspace updates, Google has also rolled out a new security advisor tool designed to give administrators actionable recommendations against cyber threats and other security-related issues.

According to internal research surrounding the use of Gemini, users saved an average of 105 minutes per week. Three-quarters of daily Gemini users also noted that their quality of work had improved.