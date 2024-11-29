Gemini AI is now here to supercharge all your Google Workspace mobile apps
Keen to get its generative AI features onto more devices, Google has announced it is bringing the Gemini AI app to Android and iOS devices for Google Workspace users, meaning employees will now be able to interact with the service from their mobile devices.
Besides its core chatbot functionalities, Google Workspace users can also directly leverage the on-device camera to use images as input.
The move is welcome news for work and education customers, who have largely had to rely on PC-based applications up until now.
Google AI is going mobile
Google’s AI has been slowly infusing into the mobile experience for months, but its key productivity enhancements have been most prominent on the desktop, especially for Workspace customers.
With the app, users can do all the usual things, such as create presentation-ready visuals and summarize information which can then go on to be used in other Workspace apps, like Docs, Slides and Gmail.
Google confirmed: “All of this comes with the enterprise data protections Google Workspace customers are accustomed to.”
However, some of the features that are available to Workspace users on the web version of Gemini are not yet supported in the mobile app. Missing features include extensions for the Workspace apps, file uploads and Gems.
There is also a lack of continuity between the services on different platforms – the Android version doesn’t support Work Profiles, and the iOS app doesn’t integrate with the Google app for Workspace account authentication.
However, all of these improvements could come with time. What’s important now is that business and education account holders can now access more of Gemini’s features from their mobile, which is where many of us spend most of our time.
It’s available for Business Starter/Standard/Plus, Enterprise Starter/Standard/Plus, Frontline Starter/Standard, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Google Workspace for Nonprofits edition, and Education Fundamentals/Standard/Plus users with the Gemini Business/Enterprise/Education/Education Premium add-ons.
