You can finally use Gemini Live on iPhone as Google launches Gemini app for iOS

Google has unveiled a standalone iPhone Gemini app that includes support for Gemini Live, the incredibly smart AI voice mode.

Gemini was previously available via the Google app for iOS by clicking through tabs, but now this standalone version makes it incredibly easy to access Google's AI chatbot whenever you want.

The Gemini app has iOS-specific features like Dynamic Island integration and even supports Gemini Extensions for apps like Gmail, allowing you to ask Gemini questions about your inbox.

Earlier this week, the app appeared on the App Store in the Philippines but now users around the world can get a taste of everything Gemini has to offer.

Free to download from the App Store, you can subscribe to Gemini Advanced for more features via an in-app purchase which costs $18.99 / £18.99 / roughly AU$30. With Gemini Advanced you can take advantage of Gemini Live, one of the most impressive AI voice assistants we've tested so far.

Gemini Live on iPhone

(Image credit: Google)

Gemini Live works very well in our initial testing of the Gemini iOS app. It has seamless Dynamic Island and Lock Screen integration so you can quickly interact with AI without opening the app, and it's very responsive to even the most difficult prompts.

Gemini Live's natural voice is seriously impressive and considering we're still waiting for Siri to take its final Apple Intelligence form, this could be the go-to for a lot of people looking for the ideal virtual assistant for the best iPhones.

