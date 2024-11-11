Google’s Android-exclusive Gemini Live could be about to launch on iPhone

A user in the Philippines has spotted a Google Gemini app on the App Store

The app gives iPhone users access to Gemini Live

No timeframe on when or if the app will roll out worldwide

You could be using Gemini Live on your iPhone very soon after a standalone Google Gemini app has appeared on the App Store.

U/lostshenanigans, based in the Philippines, found the app and shared the link via Reddit. Unfortunately, the app isn't live in the UK, US, or Australia yet, but this could be a sign that the Gemini app is about to roll out worldwide.

The Gemini app gives iPhone users access to Gemini Live, the paid AI voice bot that was previously exclusive to the best Android smartphones. Gemini Live lets you talk with Gemini rather than typing and uses Google's AI model to produce eerily realistic conversations.

From the screenshots shared in the Reddit thread, it looks like the Gemini Live works as a Live Activity, allowing you to chat with Gemini from your Lock Screen. This would be a huge coup for iPhone users who haven't been able to use Gemini outside of the Google app, giving an alternate option to Siri.

We're yet to hear of any reports of other users accessing the Gemini app, so either Google is currently testing this new addition to its app family or U/lostshenanigans is fooling us all (I'm leaning towards the former).

As soon as we have more updates on a standalone Gemini app for iPhone we'll be sure to give it a download. After all, Gemini Live is one of the best examples of AI we've tried so far - it's just a shame it's exclusive to Android (for now).

Gemini Live on iPhone

(Image credit: Future, Lance Ulanoff)

I've been waiting for Gemini Live to come to iPhone for a while, so this news of a potential standalone Gemini app with Live functionality is incredibly exciting. I've used Gemini Live briefly on Android but as an iPhone user I've been wanting to test it on a daily basis and I might not have long to wait to finally be able to do that.

Gemini Live's natural voice is seriously impressive and as a fan of ChatGPT's Advanced Voice mode but without a Plus membership, Live could be the voice assistant I've been waiting for - at least until Siri gets its Apple Intelligence overhaul next year.