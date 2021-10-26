The best 1440p monitors might just be that sweet spot you’re looking for, and not just for PC gaming. Most 4K monitors are still expensive and limited to the 60Hz refresh rate, and while 1080p displays are still widely used, that 1920 x 1080 is slowly on its way out. Their 1440p peers, on the other hand, combine a higher resolution with fast refresh rates at affordable prices.

If you want better and smoother picture quality without spending a whole lot of money, 1440p displays are just the ticket. You’re getting a higher pixel count and more detail, as well as a 144Hz or higher refresh rate, for typically much less money and while requiring less powerful internals than their 4K counterparts.

Here are the best 1440p monitors you can find today, from gaming panels to displays fit for productivity.

1. Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 Best all-around 1440p monitor Specifications Input ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x Type-C DP Alt-Mode Refresh rate: 165Hz Response time: 1ms HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400 Color coverage: DCI-P3 98%, AdobeRGB 100%, sRGB 100%

Excellent color coverage and all the ports you’ll need are only two of the many reasons why the Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 is our best all-around pick for a 1440p monitor. This 32-inch panel also delivers great picture quality, good build, and a strong feature set overall while touting a not-cheap-but-not-expensive price tag. Its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time are great for budding pro-gamers, its DisplayHDR 400 helps with creative workflows and immersive media consumption, and its multi-mount ergonomic stand makes its very versatile for a whole lot of uses. And, there’s more where that came from.

2. Monoprice Dark Matter 27-inch Best budget 1440p monitor Specifications Input ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4 Refresh rate: 240Hz Response time: Up to 1ms HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400 Color coverage: sRGB 99%, NTSC 72%

At less than $300/£300, the Monoprice Dark Matter 27-inch is a true budget option. But, it’s its solid feature-set that makes it a compelling one. The 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 you’ll get with it are premium features you’ll typically find in pricier 1440p monitors, and already make it a better value than everything else on this list. Of course, being a cheap display, there are compromises like the lack of USB-C and paltry color coverage. However, if getting a cheap gaming monitor that delivers smooth, high-resolution visuals ideal for fast-paced titles is what you want, it’s definitely an ace.

3. LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A Best ergonomic 1440p monitor Specifications Input ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI Refresh rate: 144Hz Response time: 1ms HDR: HDR10 Color coverage: DCI-P3 98%

The LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A already ticks off a lot of things on the list – nice brightness levels, great color coverage, decent 144Hz refresh rate, and both AMD and Nvidia’s adaptive sync technologies. Even its HDR10 support gives it a bit more value, especially at that very affordable price. However, don’t think this is the jack-of-all-trades choice. It’s got the best ergonomics we’ve seen on a monitor. It doesn’t just turn and tilt; it swivels 280 degrees in both directions, pivots 90-degrees to portrait, has a height adjustment of 130mm, and even extends and retracts up to 180mm. This is the monitor for those who need a lot of versatility in their setup.

4. Samsung Odyssey G7 Best curved 1440p monitor Specifications Input ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0 Refresh rate: 240Hz Response time: 1ms HDR: HDR600 Color coverage: DCI-P3 95%

There’s value in the curve, especially in gaming, as it immerses you even more in your game without straining your eyes. So, we had to include a curved 1440p option that doesn’t take up a whole lot of space. The Samsung Odyssey G7 naturally gets our vote, its 1000R curvature on a 27-inch panel is just the right amount to be properly immersive. But, this VA monitor goes even further, giving you HDR600, a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, and LED backlight for the full immersion. And, you can take home all that without breaking the bank, as it’s also surprisingly affordable for what it offers.

5. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Best ultrawide 1440p monitor Specifications Input ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1 Refresh rate: 240Hz Response time: 1ms HDR: HDR2000 Color coverage: DCI-P3 95%, Adobe RGB 92%, sRGB 125%, NTSC 1976 88%

If you want to fully commit and have the space for it, go ultrawide with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. This panel will cost you, probably your entire savings too, but its entire 49-inch goodness is worth it if you can afford it. Among its many excellent features are the 240Hz refresh rate, HDR2000, 1000R curvature, and impressive color gamuts. But, its marquee one is its massive 5,120 x 1,440 resolution that gives you not just plenty of screen real estate, but also a one-of-a-kind experience that puts your right in the middle of the action. Just make sure you’ve got a big enough desk.

