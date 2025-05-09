KitchenAid's new juicer and food chopper will eliminate the tangle of cords in your cupboards

KitchenAid has launched a new citrus juicer and mini food chopper

They're the latest additions to the cordless KitchenAid Go series

All KitchenAid Go appliances can be used with the same swappable battery

KitchenAid has launched two new cordless appliances to make your kitchen less cluttered: a citrus juicer and a mini chopper.

The pair are part of the KitchenAid Go system, which is a set of handheld appliances that all use the same rechargeable battery. You only need to buy the battery with your first KitchenAid Go product, making all your other appliances considerably cheaper.

The KitchenAid Go series also includes a cordless hand mixer, portable blender, hand blender, and even a tiny handheld vacuum for clearing up crumbs and flour – it might not earn a place in our roundup of the best cordless vacuums for whole-house cleaning, but it's very handy for quickly tidying your kitchen counters.

The new citrus juicer is a compact alternative to the stylish Smeg CJF01, and despite its small size is capable of handling anything from limes to grapefruit. It has an auto-reverse motor to help squeeze out every last drop of juice more effectively than you could could by hand.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

It has a BPA-free glass bowl with a fine pouring spout with a control tap to minimize mess, and the bowl is dishwasher safe too, for easy cleanup. It will be interesting to see how it compares to the best juicers we've tested from other brands.

The KitchenAid Go citrus juicer has a list price of $99.99 / £139 / AU$159 when bought without the battery pack, and is currently reduced to $79.99 in the US or AU$129 in Australia when bought directly through KitchenAid. If you need the battery as well, the list price increases to $129.99 / £208 / AU$228.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The KitchenAid Go Top Down Chopper is designed for small tasks like chopping nuts, onions, and herbs. Unlike the original Cordless Food Chopper the new appliance has blades in the top, which means you can prep and store food in the same bowl – just remove the motor and blade unit, and replace it with the airtight lid supplied.

The Top Down Chopper is listed at $69.99 / £99.99 / AU$129 without the battery, but is reduced to $59.99 in the US and $109 in Australia at KitchenAid's online store. It costs $99.99 / £168 / AU$198 when bought with the battery. I'm hoping to test it soon to see whether it can earn a place in our roundup of the best food processors.