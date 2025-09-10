This back-to-school season just became smarter and cheaper with this top-notch website builder deal from Squarespace

If you’re looking to polish up your portfolio or resume to stand out this fall when you return to school, then look no further than one of the best website builders on the market.

Squarespace is an all-in-one platform that abounds with easy-to-use features that you can utilize without coding knowledge. The numerous templates ensure your website will be mobile-friendly, while built-in marketing tools such as email campaigns & SEO tools, which will help bring the necessary public to your creation.

If you’re feeling entrepreneurial, you can also build an e-commerce website using a powerful drag-and-drop editor.

Get 10% off on Squarespace exclusively for TechRadar Pro readers If you’re still on the fence when it comes to Squarespace, we invite you to use the 14-day free trial to experience the power of easy website building. And if you're satisfied with the trial run, then you can use code TECHRADAR10 at checkout to save 10% when making your purchase. Read more ▼

Why choose Squarespace?

Compared to numerous other website builders, Squarespace brings versatility thanks to its unbeatable templates and an easy-to-use layout. And as we said in our Squarespace review, you are covered by secure hosting and 24/7 customer support.

For the laziest among us, there is also an AI website builder included that builds your site in a few clicks.

With the perfect blend of flexibility, ease of use, built-in powerful tools, and 24/7 support, Squarespace makes it easy for you to have an online presence.

And now, you can get all of it at a discount thanks to our back-to-school savings, and turn your ideas into a website that will do the heavy lifting for you.