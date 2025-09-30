You need a website that works. But starting from scratch feels overwhelming. Whether you're launching a business or showcasing your portfolio, the right template sets the foundation for success.

Wix, ranked number 1 in our list of the best website builder platforms, offers over 2,000 templates across dozens of categories. But not all templates are created equal. Some shine with elegant design, others excel at functionality.

We've tested the most popular options to find the real standouts. These ten templates combine stunning visuals with practical features. Each one helps you build a professional site that actually converts visitors into customers.

The best Wix templates

1. Elegant Photography Portfolio

(Image credit: Wix)

This minimalistic template puts your visual work front and center. The clean layout organizes images into galleries while maintaining focus on your artistic vision.

Built-in Wix Pro Gallery features let you customize collections effortlessly. Perfect for photographers, artists, and creative professionals who need their work to speak for itself.

2. High-Tech Startup

(Image credit: Wix)

A visionary aesthetic designed for the future of business. The sophisticated design showcases your product while Wix Forms helps recruit talent and grow your subscriber base.

This template works brilliantly for startups and mobility companies. Clean lines and modern typography establish credibility with tech-savvy audiences.

3. Business Consultant Pro

(Image credit: Wix)

Professional and goal-oriented design that converts visitors into clients. The simple navigation highlights services and testimonials on a single page.

Built-in contact forms make it easy for potential clients to reach out. Ideal for advisors, analysts, and small firms looking to generate quality leads.

4. Pilates Studio Fitness

(Image credit: Wix)

Energetic design that inspires health and wellness. Features Wix Bookings for easy session scheduling and appointment management.

Dedicated sections showcase classes, instructors, and testimonials. Perfect for fitness centers and wellness businesses building community engagement.

5. Tote Bag Designer Store

(Image credit: Wix)

Eye-catching ecommerce template for creative retailers. Upload product photos and write compelling descriptions with ease.

The FAQ section helps answer customer questions upfront. Designed specifically for accessory shops and designer retailers looking to make an impact.

6. Home Improvement Contractor

(Image credit: Wix)

Clean and classy design that builds instant trust. Prominently displays services and past work through beautiful imagery.

Potential clients get a clear sense of your capabilities before making contact. Perfect for remodeling and contracting services that need to showcase quality.

7. Creative Professional CV

(Image credit: Wix)

Professional template that highlights skills and experience effectively. Perfect platform for showcasing qualifications and past projects.

Gives insight into what makes you approachable and professional. Ideal for portfolios, resumes, and creative professionals building their personal brand.

8. Construction Company Pro

(Image credit: Wix)

Impressive and trustworthy design for building industry professionals. Customizable sections showcase services and successful projects.

Wix Forms integration helps generate leads and grow your client base. Built for contractors and engineering firms that need to demonstrate expertise.

9. Spa Wellness Store

(Image credit: Wix)

Calm and soothing ecommerce environment for health products. Minimalist design creates the perfect backdrop for beauty and wellness items.

Built-in booking app lets customers schedule appointments easily. Great choice for spa retailers and wellness stores emphasizing natural living.

10. Personal Blog Platform

(Image credit: Wix)

Clean, minimal design perfect for sharing your unique voice. Wix Blog features help you build following and even monetize content.

Ideal platform for entrepreneurs and hobbyists to promote themselves. Simple layout keeps focus on your content while maintaining professional appearance.

How to choose your Wix template

Picking the right Wix template isn’t about looks alone. The process involves matching design and features to your project goals in a smart way. Start by thinking about your users, your needs, and how your brand feels.

Define your goals first. Templates support different sales funnels, so align your template structure and style with your marketing goals—like converting sales or showcasing services.

Templates support different sales funnels, so align your template structure and style with your marketing goals—like converting sales or showcasing services. List feature requirements up front. Write down all must-have functions, like online bookings, portfolio galleries, blogs, and more, before browsing templates.

Write down all must-have functions, like online bookings, portfolio galleries, blogs, and more, before browsing templates. Check mobile responsiveness. Preview templates on phones and tablets early. Some look great on desktop but fall short on smaller screens.

Preview templates on phones and tablets early. Some look great on desktop but fall short on smaller screens. Focus on content fit. If images are key to your site, go with templates that prioritize visuals. If text-heavy, pick clean layouts designed for readability.

If images are key to your site, go with templates that prioritize visuals. If text-heavy, pick clean layouts designed for readability. Review customization ease. Some templates allow effortless swapping of colors, fonts, and sections. Others can feel rigid. Pick one that requires minimal heavy changes for your desired look.

Some templates allow effortless swapping of colors, fonts, and sections. Others can feel rigid. Pick one that requires minimal heavy changes for your desired look. Test template navigation. Click through interactive elements before committing to make sure navigation feels intuitive and smooth for visitors.

Click through interactive elements before committing to make sure navigation feels intuitive and smooth for visitors. Think long-term. Ask yourself: Can this template scale as your site grows, like adding an ecommerce section or blog down the line? Choose with future changes in mind.

Ask yourself: Can this template scale as your site grows, like adding an ecommerce section or blog down the line? Choose with future changes in mind. Preview with real content. Fill in sample text and images to see how your material fits the template. This reveals any hidden limitations before launch.

Building websites with Wix AI website builder

Wix AI website builder has really changed the default website building experience, making it easier and more personal for everyone. Instead of starting with a pre-built template, you can answer a few questions about your website’s purpose, needs, and style. Wix AI then generates a custom site, often with all core elements in place: pages, layouts, text, and images tailored to your responses.

We find this approach easier for beginners and those short on time. The AI website builder’s suggestions steer clear of blank-page anxiety and do a lot of heavy lifting. It helps you build a site that feels coherent without combing through hundreds of template options.

Compared to using a template, Wix AI website builder offers personalized flexibility out of the gate. Instead of picking a design and then manually swapping content, you get an initial site that’s already shaped to your answers. Not just your brand colors, but also the most relevant sections and features. On the downside, the auto-generated look might not match some specific creative visions, so manual editing is often necessary for advanced users or designers.

Is it better? For most people, Wix AI website builder works brilliantly for quick launches and basic needs. Templates still win for those who want a particular aesthetic or control over page structure from the start.

The best Wix templates: Summary

Wix offers incredible control and creativity with zero coding requirements.

Thanks to its customizable template library and AI builder, anyone can craft a website that looks sharp and reflects their brand. If you want even more customizability, agencies and businesses can always get a subscription to Wix Studio, for the same monthly price tag. Although the skill requirement goes up, it dramatically improves your ability to create pixel-perfect designs with advanced interactive elements.