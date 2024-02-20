Web hosting brand Nexcess absorbed into parent company Liquid Web
Nexcess brand disappears as it is absorbed by web hosting giant Liquid Web in yet another round of consolidation
After 20 years the web hosting company on which Magento was built will merge into Liquid Web to become one brand.
After the merger, due to complete by the end of Q2 2024, Nexcess customers will be able to manage their account through LiquidWeb.com and the services, plans, and contacts at Nexcess and Liquid Web will continue to remain the same.
Nexcess is a web hosting company that grew out of a garage in Michigan to become one of the best WordPress hosting providers and has been a popular choice for SMBs, developers, and agencies.
"No disruption for customers"
While it’s sad to see another hosting company disappear, the merger promises to bring the strengths of both brands together providing more features and better customer support for both brands.
Carrie Wheeler, President of Liquid Web, told TechRadar Pro: “With over 50 years of combined hosting experience, we’re beyond thrilled to bring our two brands together,”
“Bringing our brands together maximizes our knowledge and expertise to provide superior products and capabilities alongside our best in class customer support and service. Existing customers can expect a smooth transition and expect to see improvements in platform performance and portal capabilities over the coming year. Services, plans, and contacts at Nexcess and Liquid Web will continue on as usual, but with the added benefit of enhanced resources and capabilities.”
More from TechRadar Pro
- Another top US mortgage firm hit by major cyberattack
- Here's a list of the best firewalls around today
- These are the best endpoint security tools right now
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
James has been tinkering around with tech since a young teen. He started by soldering radios together and progressed into programming microcontrollers and building basic websites as a hobby. Professionally, James worked editing technical documentation for tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent before moving over to TechRadar. Over the course of his career he’s edited everything from the UI of the most popular social media apps to the comments in backend code.
Now, James enjoys writing and editing web hosting and eCommerce pages helping people navigate through the options to find the most suitable solution for them.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Elie Gould
By Craig Hale
By Cat Bussell
By Craig Hale