A2 Hosting rebrands as Hosting.com

A2 Hosting is now hosting.com with a whole new website, promising new features and an updated hosting panel.

Hosting.com started life as A2 Hosting in 2001. The (old) name is a reflection of the place where it all started, Ann Arbour, in Michigan. The company was founded by Bryan Muthig and grew into a successful hosting company hosting 2M+ websites in over 40+ locations.

On the surprise transition, CEO Seb De Lamos said, "Super excited that A2 Hosting which for so long has been this paramount of hosting performance, amazing customer support, and so much more, that we've been able to take it and turn it into something which takes it to the next level."

The move is a reflection of the growth that Hosting.com has sustained and is purported to boost the brand increasing global recognition and build a larger interconnected community which will provide more opportunities to connect and learn.

Different name same values

Change can be scary but Hosting.com reassures users, "while our name is changing, our dedication to providing fantastic support and the reliable products you've come to expect remains the same." Adding, "You'll still have access to the same robust hosting solutions and the same team of experts ready to assist you 24/7."

In a blog post, Hosting.com stresses that this isn't about abandoning roots but rather expanding and growing the business on a global stage. The core values of reliability, speed, and customer satisfaction at the heart of A2 Hosting remain in Hosting.com.

Along with the different name, Hosting.com says other changes include greater resources which will be invested in infrastructure and technology to better support customer needs.

There will also be a new hosting panel. At first glance and a poke around the website a lot seems to have changed. Product names are new, the features included in plans are different and older products like dedicated hosting are hidden from the home page.

Hidden services still exist, you just need to find them via site:hosting.com via Google because they're not readily available from the home page. For example, one Hosting.com user reported to be disappointed with not being able to find Node.js hosting but a quick site:hosting.com "Node.js" reveals that this is still a service from Hosting.com.

This is a significant rebrand for Hosting.com and I'm looking forward to reviewing new products and services and seeing whether the changes can deliver on the promise of enhanced hosting features and infrastructure of an already well known and liked host.