The best pillow-top mattress 2024

Pillow-top mattresses are associated with hotel-quality opulence, which is why they often come at a hefty price. If you're eager to invest in one of these luxurious beds, we've selected six of the best pillow-top mattresses you can buy now, based on our in-depth testing and market research.

Some of these models are Euro-tops, where the comfort layers are flush with the mattress. (Traditional pillow-tops sit above the surface, separated by fabric.) Brands sometimes use these terms interchangeably, which can add to shoppers' confusion. Our number one pick, the Saatva Classic, is guilty of this as it has a 'Euro pillow-top.' (You'll also find the Saatva Classic at the top of our general best mattress guide.)

Most pillow-tops come at a significant cost, which is why you'll want to scout monthly mattress sales for deals to help you keep some cash in your pocket. Ready to turn your bedroom into a 5-star retreat? Here's our list of the best pillow-top mattresses...

Today's best pillow-top mattresses, chosen by experts

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Classic is our choice for the best pillow-top mattress thanks to its wide array of customizations – three firmness levels plus two height options – and generous extras. It's also one of the best mattresses for back pain because of its specialized Lumbar Zone support, ensuring healthy alignment. (Free white glove delivery will save you from further back strain, too.)

Design

The Saatva Classic has a 3-inch Euro-style pillow-top wrapped in certified organic cotton. (The plush variation will have extra padding here.) In the center is a unique quilted pattern designed to support the lower back. Directly underneath that is a strip of high-density foam to relieve lumbar pressure, along with an Active Spinal Wire to aid in alignment. The remainder of the mattress is made up of pocket coils that are reinforced in the center for lumbar support, plus a base layer of tempered steel coils with a foam encasement to boost edge support.

Firmness and comfort

Our tester slept on a 14.5" queen Saatva Classic mattress in firm, which subtly cradled her spine, hips, shoulders, and knees no matter how she lay. That said, back and stomach sleepers will benefit from the firm version while the plush soft is deemed suitable for lighter bodies and side sleepers. The luxury firm Saatva Classic will benefit most types of sleepers with a hotel-like feel.

Performance

The Saatva Classic has outstanding edge support as a result of its heavy-duty foam encasement and high-density foam rail. The dual layer of springs plus a breathable organic cotton cover will yield cooler sleep for most people. Motion isolation is decent on the firmest model, but a weak point for softer ones. The Helix Dusk Luxe (at #5) is an attractive option for a pillow-top mattress that limits movement well.

Value for money

The Saava Classic is a premium-priced mattress, even when it's on sale (which is often). However, it comes with the best selection of extras in the industry – a full-year trial, a lifetime warranty, and complimentary white glove delivery with optional removal of your previous mattress. Just know that returns cost $99.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

2. Beautyrest Black K-Class Plush Pillow Top A splurge-worthy pillow-top mattress for side sleepers Type: Hybrid | Materials: Coils, foam, latex, alpaca, cashmere, and silk | Firmness (1-10): 5 | Height: 16.5" | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Price bracket: Premium Visit Site Exquisitely plush yet supportive Fantastic edge support Includes white glove delivery Doesn't come in twin Poor motion isolation

The Beautyrest Black K-Class Plush Pillow Top is a luxurious mattress for side sleepers teeming with pressure relief. Despite its cushy comfort, it's not lacking in spine and hip support – although it won't be enough for front and back sleepers. (There is a firm pillow-top version of this mattress available, or check out the Helix Dusk Luxe at #3.)

Design

The K-Class mattress has a quilted pillow-top filled with memory foam. That's followed by a layer of BlackICE (a proprietary plant-based cooling material) plus two additional layers of memory foam for pressure relief and contouring. Beneath the surface lies a supportive combination of pocketed coils, nano coils, and latex – as well as a breathable comfort layer of cashmere, alpaca, and silk.

Firmness and comfort

The K-Class Plush Pillow Top is a medium-soft mattress that'll appeal to side sleepers and lighter bodies. When our reviewer (a combi sleeper) slept on a queen-sized Beautyrest K-Class mattress, she couldn't help but remain on her side as she was the most at ease in this position. (Her fellow testers felt the same way.) Sleeping with a partner gives this bed a slightly firmer feel, but it otherwise remains plush.

Performance

Edge support is top-notch so you'll be able to use the entirety of your sleep surface without fear of falling. Beautyrest's plant-based cooling material, a layer of latex, and a luxurious blend of cashmere, alpaca, and silk should help keep most sleepers cool at night. Motion isolation is below average, so if the slightest movements wake you up, look elsewhere.

Value for money

The Beautyrest Black K-Class is a luxury mattress with a price tag to match. You'll find it on sale during major holidays but expect to pay a lot either way. White glove delivery is included along with the removal of your previous mattress. The 10-year warranty and 100-night trial are underwhelming for the cost but among direct-to-consumer mattresses, this is as close to hotel quality as you'll get.

Read the full review: Beautyrest Black K-Class Plush Pillow Top mattress review

(Image credit: Helix )

The Helix Dusk Luxe is geared toward front and back sleepers who crave ample support without the stiffness of a firm mattress. Reinforced coils in the center of the mattress will prevent your hips and lumbar from dipping, and multiple foam layers work together to provide subtle contouring.

Design

The Helix Dusk Luxe has a quilted pillow top outfitted with a breathable Tencel cover or a GlacioTex cooling cover. (The latter costs extra.) Following that are layers of contouring responsive foam, pressure-relieving memory foam, and a latex-foam hybrid for added support. Atop the dense foam base layer are 1,000 individually wrapped coils, reinforced in the center to ensure your midsection doesn't sink.

Firmness and comfort

When our tester slept on a queen Helix Dusk Luxe, she was impressed at how well this medium-soft bed supported her. Her lumbar and hips remained aligned with the rest of her body, whether she was on her back or stomach. Although it's quite plush, there's not a lot of contouring so combi sleepers who occasionally shift to their sides might have trouble getting comfortable. On the flip side, sleepers over 230lbs may think the Dusk Luxe is too soft.

Performance

Unless you or your partner are incredibly light sleepers, you'll find the Dusk Luxe's motion isolation capabilities sufficient. Edge support is excellent along the middle perimeter but weaker at the corners and the foot of the bed, which will limit how much of your sleep surface you can comfortably use. Hot sleepers should consider the GlacioTex cooling cover upgrade as this mattress is prone to trapping heat, or look at the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe (at #5).

Value for money

The Luxe series of beds is Helix's mid-tier range but the Helix Dusk Luxe sits in the premium price bracket among the broader market. Helix hosts regular 20% to 30% off sales and often throws in a pair of free pillows to sweeten the deal. The extras range from average (100-night trial) to above-average (15-year warranty). Shipping is free, although there's no white glove delivery option.

Read the full review: Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review

(Image credit: Avocado)

The Avocado Green is an organic mattress that boasts a long list of third-party sustainability certifications. Packed with organic Dunlop latex, cotton, and wool, this mattress is perfect for those with airborne allergies since these materials naturally resist dust mites and bacteria. Adding a latex pillow-top makes the otherwise Avocado mattress more welcoming for combination sleepers.

Design

The Avocado's pillow-top consists of two inches of Dunlop latex encased in organic wool and cotton. This is in addition to a 2-inch Dunlop latex comfort layer, over 1,400 individually wrapped coils arranged in seven ergonomic zones, and another 1-inch Dunlop latex base layer for stability. Made from sustainably sourced materials, this fiberglass-free mattress also comes in a vegan option that omits the wool.

Firmness and comfort

The pillow-top Avocado Green has a medium feel that'll appeal to side, back, and combi sleepers seeking more contouring than the standard model, which is a firmer bed suited for back and stomach sleepers. Meanwhile, side sleepers who have the cash to splash for maximum pressure relief should consider the box-top version, which adds three inches of softer FSC-certified Talalay latex for around $1,000 more.

Performance

When our tester slept on a queen Avocado Green sans pillow-top, it excelled in temperature control, edge support, and motion isolation. Since latex is a naturally breathable material, adding a latex pillow-top will likely enhance its ability to draw away body heat. A reinforced steel perimeter will keep the edges steady, but the pillow-top may reduce the Avocado's effectiveness at dampening movement.

Value for money

The Avocado Green is a premium mattress in the grand scheme of things, but a middleweight among other organic beds. The pillow-top adds a $400 upcharge, but Avocado hosts regular sales that'll shave at least 10% off the retail price. Shipping is free although you can pay $249 to have it delivered straight to your bedroom. Just like the Saatva Classic (#6), Avocado includes a one-year trial with a $99 return fee if it doesn't work out. A 25-year warranty applies.

Read more: Avocado Green mattress review

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for TechRadar)

5. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe The best pillow-top mattress for chronically hot sleepers Type: Hybrid | Materials: Foam, coils, GlacioTex cover | Firmness (1-10): 2-4, 4-6, or 7-8 | Height: 13" | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Price bracket: Premium Comes in 3 firmness levels Effective cooling tech Also available for RV beds GlacioTex fabric is slippery Poor motion isolation

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe with Cloud Pillow-Top will keep chronically hot sleepers cozy and dry thanks in large part to a Glacio-Tex cooling cover that'll prevent body temperatures from exceeding a comfortable range. It also comes in three firmness levels so you can tailor it to your sleep style and body type.

Design

The Cloud Pillow Top features two foam layers for contouring and pressure relief; it's covered with a Glacio-Tex cooling cover for a smooth (though occasionally slippery) finish. All Aurora Luxe beds have a zoned coil core, 1.5 inches of temperature-regulating copper-infused foam, and a 0.75-inch high-density foam base for stability.

The soft version adds two inches of soft memory foam and one inch of gel swirl memory foam, while the medium model has two inches of medium memory foam with one inch of gel swirl memory foam. The firm Aurora Luxe contains 1.5 inches of firm memory foam and a 1.5-inch VariFlex transition foam layer.

Firmness and comfort

A sleep editor from partner site Tom's Guide tested the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe with Cloud Pillow-Top (medium firmness) at a Brooklyn Bedding showroom. No matter her sleep position, she felt plenty of cushioned pressure relief with sufficient support from the lower layers. Since the pillow-top is more springy than squishy, it'll be comfortable for combi sleepers when they change positions.

Performance

The Aurora Luxe delivers a cool and dry sleep experience courtesy of its GlacioTex cover, gel-infused foams, and individually wrapped springs. Speaking of springs, higher gauge coils line the perimeter for sturdy edges you can sit on or push off when getting up. However, the Aurora Luxe's below-average motion isolation won't do much to help couples on the verge of sleep divorce.

Value for money

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is frequently on sale for 20% to 30% off, but adding the Cloud Pillow-Top keeps it firmly planted in the premium price bracket. Shipping is free, as are returns if you decide not to keep it after a 120-night trial. Otherwise, a 10-year warranty applies. Notably, you'll find a decent selection of RV sizes available should you ever want to elevate your camping game.