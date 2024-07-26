7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (July 26)

It's been an unusually quiet week in the world of streaming. Not necessarily from a breaking news perspective – there's always something to write about – but certainly from a 'new releases' one. We wonder if the theatrical launch of Deadpool and Wolverine, the first and only Marvel movie of 2024, has anything to do with that... (Psst! go and read our Deadpool and Wolverine review while you're here).

But we digress. If, unlike us, you won't be watching one of 2024's most exciting new movies and want to stream something at home instead, we've got you covered. From new TV Originals from Netflix and Apple TV Plus, to the first of many Peacock round-up programs showcasing the biggest moments from the 2024 Olympic Games, which start on July 26, there's still enough to keep you entertained this weekend. Happy streaming!

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The 2024 Olympic Games, which are taking place in Paris, France, finally kicked off today (Friday, July 26). If you're wondering where you can stream the best of the action worldwide, to read our guide on how to watch the 2024 Olympics.

"But what if I'm in work and can't watch them in real time?", we hear you cry. Don't fret, because Peacock (in the US) will bring you all of the most noteworthy moments from one of the world's biggest sporting events. An eight-part series, Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will see the comedy duo, complete with their humor-laden flair, cover the most notable moments from this year's event. The first episode airs tonight, with two to three new entries debuting weekly until the Games end on August 11.

Not in the US? UK viewers can watch daily Olympic highlights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while Australian audiences can do likewise on Channel Nine.

The Decameron (Netflix)

The Decameron | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The new steamy medieval series The Decameron looks like Love Island meets the bubonic plague. The show sees a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa as the Black Death spreads throughout Italy, but their lavish getaway quickly spirals into disaster. Their raunchy rendezvous is soon cut short when the rich revellers start to fall ill and all morals are forgotten.

The Decameron is loosely based on Giovanni Boccaccio’s short story collection of the same name, where the nobles and servants tell each other stories to pass the time as they shelter from the Black Death in Villa Santa outside Florence. Raise a goblet to The Decameron as you’re invited to the party of the 14th century this weekend. Given its mixed reception, though, it might not get invited to join our best Netflix shows guide.

Time Bandits (Apple TV Plus)

Time Bandits â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If the name of this new Apple TV series sounds familiar, it’s because it’s based on the 80s movie of the same name by Terry Gilliam. This time, Flight of the Conchords’ Jermaine Clement and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi are at the helm of the project, reimagining the story for Apple TV, marking the first time it has hit the small screen.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow leads an eccentric crew of bandits who embark on epic adventures while evil forces pose numerous threats along the way. During their travels, they see the creation of Stonehenge, the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, and wreak havoc during medieval times. So if you’re in the mood for time travel chaos, this is the show for you. One to add to our best Apple TV Plus shows guide? That'll depend on how popular it proves to be.

Charlie Hustle and the Matter of Pete Rose (Max)

You may have already noticed that baseball is absent from the list of 45 sporting categories at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and if that's a blow, then you'll likely be pleased to hear that over on Max, there's a new docuseries all about one of the most polarizing figures in the batting sport's history.

HBO's Charlie Hustle and the Matter of Pete Rose is a four-part documentary about MLB legend Pete Rose, who was handed a lifetime ban from playing after it was found it he was betting on games. It's a retrospective made up of hard-hitting talking head interviews that gives an insightful perspective on the real-life drama that occurred in 1989.

Knox Goes Away (Max)

Knox Goes Away (2024) Official Trailer - Michael Keaton, James Marsden - YouTube Watch On

Michael Keaton’s latest action movie Knox Goes Away is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a fast-paced thriller this weekend. He directed and starred in the movie, where he’s playing the titular Knox character, a contract killer who is diagnosed with a rapidly evolving form of dementia and gets the chance to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged son.

If it’s a star-studded line-up you’re after, this movie sees Al Pacino and James Marsden in supporting roles, so you’ll get familiar faces and plenty of thrilling sequences here. It’s also got a nice runtime of just under two hours as well, making it perfect for a cosy night in. Potentially one to include on our best Max movies list.

Resurrected Rides (Netflix)

Resurrected Rides | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Resurrected Rides offers a fresh twist on the favorite MTV classic Pimp My Ride that ran from 2004-07 by using modern automotive artistry to help owners transform their old cars with customized makeovers. Executive produced by Pimp My Ride’s co-creator Rick Hurvitz, Resurrected Rides sees comedian Chris Redd work with car experts to breathe new life into battered vehicles.

You don’t have to be a petrolhead to enjoy Resurrected Rides, so if you fancy a laidback ride in the backseat this weekend, then try this motor makeover series.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Prime Video)

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024) Official Trailer - Starring Henry Cavill - YouTube Watch On

This weekend’s big blockbuster action flick recommendation is the new Guy Ritchie movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Prime Video. Based on the true story of the first-ever special forces operation, formed during WWII by Winston Churchill, this slick spy, comedy follows an ensemble of rebellious mavericks and rogues played by Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Henry Golding as they go on a daring mission known in real-life as Operation Postmaster.

The movie is very loosely based on Damien Lewis’ 2014 book Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII. Indeed, it’s an exaggerated version of the truth, with maverick characters and action sequences for the big screen, seasoned with witty dialogue and plenty of explosions. If you’re a fan of spy movies then you’ll love this real-life early version of Bond, which includes a character based on Ian Fleming before he created the James Bond character. One to watch out for on our best Prime Video movies list? Perhaps.

