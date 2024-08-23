7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (August 23)

How have we nearly reached the end of August already? Well, time feels like it's flying by when there are so many new movies and TV shows to stream – and this week is no exception. Indeed, the world's best streaming services are here to provide more content for you to consume, regardless of whether it's a normal two-day weekend or, if you're in the UK, delightful three-day weekend due to the final Bank Holiday of the year.

So, what's new this week? Netflix is coming in hot with a brand-new raunchy teen comedy, among other notable offerings, while Max is also going gung-ho with two big releases of its own. There's plenty more to wrap your eyeballs around on other services, too, so read on to learn more about them.

Incoming (Netflix)

Incoming | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Incoming is a new Netflix teen comedy movie following four freshmen in high school as they get ready for their first school party. Based on this synopsis alone, you can expect chaos from start to finish, as said teens try to navigate a social event without making a total fool of themselves.

With a nice 91 minute runtime, one of August's new Netflix movies feels like a great one to put on after a long day at work so you can switch off your brain and enjoy some laughs. Alongside the younger stars are It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson and Robot Chicken's Bobby Cannavale, so there are some great comedic actors here. As always, the jury is out on whether it'll join our best Netflix movies list.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Pachinko season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Pachinko â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Based on the novel by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean family, starting from 1915 all the way up to 1989. Here, protagonist Kim Sunja fights for a better life in a Korea dominated by the Japanese.

A first look at season 2 of the acclaimed Apple TV Plus series teases the reunion of Koh Hansu and Sunja in Osaka during World War II, and it looks like it will be as beautiful and as heartwrenching as the first instalment. The entire first season is available to stream now, and new season 2 episodes will be released each Friday. Expect this Apple-developed program's next chapter to cement its place on our best Apple TV Plus shows list.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Sven (Prime Video)

SVEN | OFFICIAL TRAILER ðŸŽ¬ - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video isn't usually known for its documentary output, but Amazon's primary streaming service is providing the goods this week with Sven. A docufilm, that covers the life and career of former soccer manager Sven Goran Eriksson, who's perhaps best known for coaching the England men's football team (and becoming the nation's first foreign soccer boss in the process) between January 2001 and June 2006.

With first-person accounts of the Swedish football manager's emergence on the soccer scene and his cup-winning antics in Italy, to taking charge of England and the moving reality of his recent cancer diagnosis, Sven sounds like it'll make for fascinating and poignant viewing for soccer fans. As a long-time fan of the so-called 'Beautiful Game', I'll certainly be tuning in, not least because I want to relive the Three Lions' famous 5-1 drubbing of arch-rivals Germany. Prime Video's selection of sports docuseries are largely terrific, so I know I'll be getting my money's worth with this one.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (Max)

Horizon: An American Saga | Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner is continuing the Western theme with the first of his three-part movie series Horizon: An American Saga, which has landed on HBO Max's super streamer successor after it flopped in theaters. Also leading the cast as Hayes Ellison, the movie follows a variety of different characters as they discover the lure of the Old West and explore new territory.

There’s a great ensemble cast here including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower and Luke Wilson, so if you’re looking for an epic with some big names attached, Max is the place to be this weekend. Just don't expect this overly long, incumbered first installment to book a spot in our best Max movies guide.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Reasonable Doubt season 2 (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Reasonable Doubt | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Legal drama fans will be happy to hear that Reasonable Doubt season 2 is out now on Disney Plus (internationally) and Hulu (US). The show follow Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a successful and fearless defense lawyer in Los Angeles who goes against the justice system at every opportunity. While you question her controversial ethics and outlandish interpretations of the law, you'll definitely need her when you're in trouble. Of course, this being a character-driven series, not only does she have high-profile cases to contend with, but also her own personal problems.

So, what's Jax up to this season? She's – spoiler alert – trying to get her life back on track in season two following her risky affair and last season’s taxing trial. That's until one of her best friends reveals that she killed her husband. Uh-oh. A high-stakes drama with messy consequences? Count me in – and count on it joining our best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows guides soon.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (Netflix)

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's new docuseries Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE follows 20 talented young women as they undergo a K-pop training programme for a highly-coveted spot on KATSEYE, HYBE x Geffen's first global girl group.

If it's anything like some of the best Netflix documentaries, such as America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, then I'm definitely in. Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE seems to have similar themes of young women determined to do whatever it takes to chase their dreams and the relentless physical endurance it takes to pull off a flawless performance. I just know I'll be in awe of their innate talents of singing, dancing, and ability to do both at the same time.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

City of God: The Fight Rages On (Max)

City of God: The Fight Rages On | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

I remember studying the critically acclaimed Brazilian crime drama City of God for my Film A Level, so I was intrigued to learn HBO was making a TV sequel upon its announcement. City of God: The Fight Rages On is set two decades after the events of the film and centres on Wilson 'Rocket' Rodrigues, who's managed to escape the poverty-stricken favela and achieve his dreams of becoming a photographer. He returns to his home town to document the violent disputes between drug dealers, police, militiamen, and politicians that are ruining the residents' lives.

I'm interested to see how it'll recreate the authenticity and richness of the original film by bringing back some of the original characters, as well as seeing what exciting things the new cast can bring to City of God: The Fight Rages On. So far, it seems to be a sure-fire contender for inclusion on our best Max shows.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

For more streaming coverage, read our guides on the best Disney Plus movies, best Hulu movies, best Paramount Plus movies, and best Prime Video shows.