7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (August 16)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is one of our top picks out of this week's new streaming offerings

It's surreal to think that we're already halfway through August but, as we wave goodbye to another week of working hard, it's time to settle into your favorite spot in your house. Yep, the one parked right in front of your TV (or smartphone, we're not judging you).

You'll want to do so this weekend, too. Indeed, there are plenty of fantastic new movies to stream on the likes of Max and Prime Video, such as Furiosa: A Mad Mad Saga, and the return of fan-favorite shows on Disney Plus and Netflix, including Emily in Paris. No matter what genre you're most fond of, TechRadar has got you covered with a veritable bounty of top-tier recommendations. Enjoy!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Max)

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1 - YouTube Watch On

I've waited months for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to make its home debut. Okay, I've been able to rent or but it on various video on-demand platforms since early July, but why would I pay to watch the Mad Max pre-sequel flick when I knew it was going to land on Max some time?

Well, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has gobbled up some guzzoline, fired up its engine, and finally sped onto the super streamer. At the start of the month, I didn't expect it to be one of August's new Max movies but, with Warner Bros. Discovery confirming its official streaming debut on Max just one week ago (August 9), this is a wonderful surprise that came out of nowhere. I'll be adding it to our best Max movies list accordingly, but not until I've streamed it more than once this weekend. Altogether now: Witness meeeee!

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Emily In Paris season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I've watched all three seasons of Emily in Paris and can't wait for the next series after that huge cliff-hanger in season 3, so you can understand my excitement now that Emily in Paris season 4 part one is finally here.

For those that haven't seen it: Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm. While there, she tries to navigate her complicated love life, friendships and work challenges that make for some amusing comedy capers.

It's silly, quirky and cheesy, which makes one of the best Netflix shows perfect for some light-hearted entertainment. Oh, and I can't wait to see what outrageous fashion moments are in store for Emily in Paris season 4 part 1.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Bad Monkey (Apple TV Plus)

Bad Monkey â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV Plus' next big comedy from Ted Lasso's co-creator sounded absolutely wild when its first-look images were released. The new whodunnit is based on a Carl Hiaasen book, who is known for writing adventurous crime capers set in Florida with eccentric characters. I haven't read his work before, but he's a favorite author of contributing TechRadar writer Carrie Marshall, which is why she's nervous but optimisitic that Bad Monkey could be another Lincoln Lawyer.

While the series only started streaming on August 14, a consensus is already forming that Bill Lawrence has another hit on his hands. The show's creator is behind two of the best Apple TV Plus shows in Ted Lasso and Shrinking, so we know that comedy dramas are his strong suit – and, with Hiaasen's words narrating, there's plenty of twists and turns to keep you guessing. From what I've seen so far, Bad Monkey looks like a sun-kissed murder mystery with plenty light-hearted comedy for Apple fans to enjoy.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

The Union (Netflix)

The Union | Mark Wahlberg + Halle Berry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There's a star-studded cast at the forefront of one of 2024's new Netflix movies The Union, as Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry play an unlikely duo (I am a big fan of unlikely duos, as it happens!). Here, Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker has his life turned upside down when his high school sweetheart Roxanne recruits him for a high-stakes US intelligence mission, which sounds pretty overwhelming, if you ask me, but it’s definitely a solid plot for an action flick.

It also sounds like great weekend viewing as sometimes you just want to turn your brain off and have a good time, and The Union sounds like it will deliver on that (the jury is out on whether it'll join our best Netflix movies list, mind you). Now, strap in and enjoy a new, fast-paced movie.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Jackpot! (Prime Video)

Jackpot! - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A comedy directed by Paul Feig? Count me in. As a fan of Feig's previous comedic work such as Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor, and Freaks and Geeks, I have high hopes for one of August's new Prime Video movies.

Jackpot! stars Awkwafina as Katie, a struggling actress who wins the lottery in California in 2030 – but there's a catch, the law in this world allows anyone with a losing ticket to kill the winner before sundown and legally claim the jackpot. In exchange for a share of her winnings, amateur lottery protection agent Noel (John Cena) agrees to help keep her alive.

While early reviews show that it won't be one of the best Prime Video movies, I actually enjoyed Cena's funny performance in another Prime Video comedy Ricky Stanicky, so I'm looking forward to seeing him once again in Jackpot!

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

American Murder: Laci Peterson (Netflix)

American Murder: Laci Peterson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

True crime fans are getting a lot of content lately, and Netflix expands their library of gripping documentaries with American Murder: Laci Peterson, a new docuseries about the disappearance of a pregnant woman from California, which ended in tragedy and shocked the local community.

It was revealed that her husband, Scott Lee Peterson murdered her and their son, Conner, where he was subsequently arrested and is still in prison today. This series will explore what happened during the 2002 murder case, and if you're unfamiliar with the case or have an interest in it, this could be the ideal documentary for you this weekend. One to add to our best Netflix documentaries list? Perhaps.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 2 (Disney Plus)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

I'll never forget watching Star Wars for the first time on my sister's VHS special edition trilogy boxset. My younger self was terrified of Jabba the Hutt, but that didn't stop me from re-watching it over and over again – the cassettes were never in the case! So, you can probably tell why I'm so pleased to see Lucasfilm Animation continuing to release new Star Wars movies and Disney Plus shows for a younger audience, such as Young Jedi Adventures.

While Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures doesn't qualify as one of the best Disney Plus shows, it was clearly a hit with the younglings, gaining a 76% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and a season 2 renewal not long after its forebear aired. It's not a hard sell either: who wouldn't want to learn how to become a Jedi Knight? For anyone who isn't a kid, it's a chance to be nostalgic for all the lightsaber adventures with Wookies and Death Stars you had when you were younger. Want to go back and re-watch the classics? Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

