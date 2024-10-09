The Platform 2 is Netflix’s #1 most-watched movie but it’s scarily bad – here are 4 better horrors with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Platform 2 has descended in ratings
The Platform 2 is a Spanish dystopian horror that has catapulted to the number one spot on Netflix's top 10 most-watched non-English movies list, with over 19 million views worldwide in the week ending October 6.
Horror can sometimes be a hit-and-miss genre when you're trying to find a genuinely good movie to watch, especially on the best streaming service. However, The Platform managed to exceed our expectations of becoming one of the best Netflix movies and best horror movies when it debuted in 2020 with an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Unfortunately, the prequel The Platform 2 has plunged to a rather disappointing fate of 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie centers on 'The Pit' once again, aka the 'Vertical Self-Management Center' prison where food is passed down floor-by-floor through a descending platform. This time, it follows a new prisoner called Perempuan (Milena Smit) and her battle against the food distribution system.
The Platform 2 clearly isn't as good as the first, so I've picked out four more horrors that are even better to watch next.
His House
- RT score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: 93 minutes
- Director: Remi Weekes
His House follows two refugees Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) who have fled war-torn South Sudan to the UK. While they must contend with grim accommodation, racism and the threat of deportation, the couple are faced with even more horrors within their new home.
TechRadar's senior entertainment writer Lucy Buglass called His House in her Netflix movie of the day article: "a horror movie that ticks a lot of boxes. It’s terrifying, absorbing and cinematically stunning all at once and an absolute must-watch." Remi Weekes’ His House is a spine-chilling ghost story as Bol and Rial try to adapt to their new life while battling their demons from the past.
Under the Shadow
- RT score: 99%
- Age rating: PG-13
- Length: 84 minutes
- Director: Babak Anvari
This Persian-language psychological horror takes place in 1980s Tehran during the Iran-Iraq War. If the horrors of war weren't enough to deal with for Shideh (Narges Rashidi) and her daughter, things take a turn for the worse when an evil Middle-Eastern spirit starts terrorizing them in their home. Like all the best horror movies, Under the Shadow mixes social commentary and important themes with terrifying frights. You might want to leave the light on when you watch this supernatural nightmare – I certainly will.
1922
- RT score: 92%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: 102 minutes
- Director: Zak Hilditch
Based on Stephen King's novella of the same name, 1922 tells the grisly tale of a financially struggling farmer who murders his wife with the help of his son. He soon becomes consumed with guilt and his life spirals out of control. 1922 is one of the best cinematic adaptations of King's horror masterpieces with its brutal, yet heartbreaking story. If you're looking for the terror of a jump scare, then 1922 isn't for you. Where the horror truly lies is in the slow-burn narrative filled with an unsettling dread that lingers long after you've watched it.
Oxygen
- RT score: 88%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: 100 minutes
- Director: Alexandre Aje
Oxygen is an intoxicating and claustrophobic (literally) sci-fi scare about a woman who wakes up trapped in an airtight cryogenic chamber with no recollection of how she got there. It's a desperate fight for survival as she must find a way to escape before her oxygen runs out. Oxygen is a visually striking piece with suspenseful twists and turns that's powered by Mélanie Laurent's performance.
