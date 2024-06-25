Netflix movie of the day: His House is a smart, thoughtful horror with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Movie of the day Every day, we cut through the bottomless list of streaming options and recommend something to watch. See all our Netflix movie of the day picks, or our Prime Video movie of the day choices.

His House is a horror movie that ticks a lot of boxes. It’s terrifying, absorbing and cinematically stunning all at once and an absolute must-watch as one of the best Netflix movies.

Remi Weekes’ directorial debut follows two refugees, Bol and Rial, fleeing with their daughter, Nyagak, from war-torn South Sudan to the UK. Nyagak does not survive the journey, meaning they are dealing with grief on top of a whole host of other emotions as they experience racism and strict immigration restrictions with a looming threat of deportation. But that’s not even the extent of the horrors they have to face.

When the couple are given a shabby house with peeling walls and dismal furnishings, they do their best to fit in, and soon realise their new home is occupied by an unknown malevolent presence. To reveal too much would ruin the movie, but it is a wild ride as the couple rush to find out what is haunting them and why.

A critical success

Horror can sometimes be a difficult genre to navigate. Many of us have sifted through poor quality horrors on the best streaming services , feeling disappointed that there’s nothing to really give us a good scare – or perhaps I’m just fussy. Either way, with an abundance of horror out there, it can be tricky knowing where to start.

In my eyes, the best horror movies have a lot of heart. Being scary or bloody or ominous is one thing, but I need characters I really care about and themes that keep me thinking to really get me engaged. Perhaps that’s why elevated horrors like Hereditary and Get Out have been so popular in recent years for being simultaneously scary, thought provoking and even beautiful.

His House is all of this and boasts a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%. Many critics have sung the praises of the movie, including IndieWire’s David Ehrlich who said: "His House is an urgent and spine-tingling ghost story about what it means to begin anew in a home that may not want you to live in it.”

Elsewhere, The Observer’s Simran Hans said: “Genuine jump scares are bolstered by the film's spooky sound design, as well as terrific performances from Dirisu and Mosaku, whose terror is palpable.”

There’s over 100 reviews saying similar things about the movie, praising it for its genuine scariness as well as the way it follows the characters’ emotional journeys, so it’s a must watch for horror lovers. Skip the 15th entry in a tired movie franchise and try an indie gem instead, you won’t regret it.